San Diego State football opponent preview: Wyoming
This rivalry goes back to the days of the Western Athletic Conference — the Wacky WAC — and it will end after this game. The San Diego State Aztecs are moving into the new-look Pac-12 next year, while the Wyoming Cowboys are one of the teams remaining in the Mountain West.
The Aztecs won 27-24 in Laramie last season to pull to 3-3 overall and improve to 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2021. But it was all downhill after that as the Aztecs lost their final six games.
The Cowboys and Aztecs ended up with identical 3-9 and 2-5 records. SDSU finished 10th and Wyoming 11th in the MW. Wyoming did win two of their final four games in coach Jay Sawvel’s first season, and lost to BSU by just four points.
Among the late wins for the Cowboys was against Washington State on the road in the regular-season finale — contributing to the Cougars’ mystifying nosedive — but they finished with their worst record since 2015.
Wyoming was picked to finish 10th in the MW while the Aztecs were picked to finish eighth.
Game 8: Wyoming at San Diego State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
Kickoff time: 4 p.m. PT
Location: Snapdragon Stadium
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Wyoming offense preview
While many teams find themselves retooling at quarterback, the Cowboys welcome back Kaden Anderson after he started three games in November. Overall, he appeared in nine games and finished 70-of-120 (58.3%) for 955, with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed two touchdowns.
The Cowboys are in good shape elsewhere on offense, as well. Most importantly, they return four starters on the line. Caden Barnett and Jack Walsh were named to the preseason All-Mountain West team.
Sam Scott leads the running backs room after rushing for 435 yards and three touchdowns.
Anderson will have the chance to continue to jell with the top three receivers from last year, all of whom return. Jaylen Sargent had 23 catches for 480 yards and two touchdowns; tight end Michael Gyllenborg made 30 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns; and Chris Durr had 31 catches for 348 yards and one score.
Wyoming defense preview
The Cowboys had a rough year on defense in 2024, finishing in the bottom half of the MW in scoring defense (28.3 points) and total defense (410.6 yards).
The Cowboys are thin on returning starters, but have experience up front in Tyce Westland (41 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) and Ben Florentine (26 tackles, one forced fumble).
The Cowboys have loaded up on several defensive backs and also tapped the portal for some small-college transfers at linebacker. Cornerback Ian Bell played in all 12 games.