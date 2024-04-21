IYCMI: 2025 DL Caleb Williams Commits To South Carolina!
The Garnet and Black Spring game offered a pretty picture as far as interior defensive line play was concerned for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The group looks deeper heading into this upcoming season, but projections beyond this year look bleaker as five defensive linemen have just one year of eligibility remaining, while two others have two remaining. For that reason, defensive line recruiting is a major point of emphasis for Shane Beamer and his staff in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Their efforts this weekend saw a payoff on Sunday afternoon in the form of a commitment from Caleb Williams out of Virginia.
Williams is listed at 6'6 260 pounds on his On3 Sports recruiting profile, and he's listed as the 38th-best defensive line prospect in the country, according to On3's industry rankings. Caleb chose the Gamecocks over other programs like Virginia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Miami, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, West Virginia, and others.
You Might Also Like:
- BREAKING: 2025 In-State Safety Damarcus Leach Commits To South Carolina
- ICYMI: 2026 Versatile RB Carsyn Baker Gets Offer Same Day Of Visit To South Carolina
- South Carolina Lands 2025 Four-star WR Brian Rowe
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!