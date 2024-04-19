College Football To Institute Helmet Comms., Two-Minute Warning Beginning This Fall
If you're a college football fan that doesn't like how the game is beginning to look more and more like the NFL, then you won't enjoy reading this. Per an announcement from the NCAA on Friday, optional helmet communications (for FBS schools only) and the two-minute warning will become a part of the college game this Fall, two concepts that come straight from the professional ranks. Teams will also have the option to have up to 18 tablets that will show footage from the actual game; all team staff and personnel will be allowed to use the tablets. Despite the new two-minute warning, the clock will still stop if a team gains a first down in the final two minutes of a given half.
Considering the number of coaches on South Carolina's staff that have NFL experience, including offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, the Gamecocks should adjust to these new communication and timing rules better than other staffs.
