Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman

South Carolina has made one thing abundantly clear in the past month regarding recruiting. The staff remains on the hunt to find more offensive linemen who have college experience and could provide more immediate assistance to the Gamecocks' offense.

Four days ago, South Carolina dispensed an offer to Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson, who's in the portal as a graduate transfer. Another portal offensive lineman, however, received an offer just yesterday afternoon. That lineman is Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar, who, according to his Twitter profile, has three years of eligibility remaining.

It was then reported late Sunday evening by SportsTalk Media Network that in their conversations with the Maryland native, Sidney Fugar stated that South Carolina was automatically his leader after he received an offer from them yesterday.

Standing at 6'5 and 332 lbs. according to his Western Illinois profile, Fugar also holds offers from teams like Cincinnati, Troy, East Carolina, Memphis, and others.

When watching his tape, it's clear that Fugar has the mentality to play in the SEC. He always seems to play until through the whistle and moves well for someone of his size. Fugar's wingspan makes it extremely difficult for opposing defenders to get past him when rushing the quarterback.

His size, mean streak, and intriguing athleticism fit the mold of what offensive line coaches Greg Atkins and Lonnie Teasley have looked for since they arrived in Columbia.

