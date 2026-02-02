3 Southern Miss Freshmen To Watch In 2026
The end of a wild 2025 college football season left Southern Miss fans with many mixed feelings. On the one hand, the team improved dramatically from 1-11 in 2024 under former head coach Will Hall to 7-6 in 2025 under now-Memphis head coach Charles Huff. On the other hand, though, Huff bolted after his one season in Hattiesburg, which ended with four consecutive losses, and the team lost most of its roster to graduation and the transfer portal.
However, newly hired head coach Blake Anderson–who, if we're being completely honest, should've been hired 15 years ago when Larry Fedora left Southern Miss for North Carolina–has seemingly done a fine job of bringing in new high school recruits and transfer portal players to fill out the 2026 roster. He has also surrounded himself with a smart and experienced coaching staff. Over the next week, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be dissecting each section of the new roster. Today, let's start by taking a look at the true freshman high school recruits coming in.
As of Jan. 28, Southern Miss has nine high school signees on the 2026 roster, including: QB Hugh Price (Nashville, TN), WR David Aboya (Milton, FL), TE Roderick Peters (Hammond, LA), OL Grant Kitchens (Louisville, MS), OL Josh Austin (Pfflugerville, TX), DL Ari Slocum (Farmerville, LA), DL Talik Parkman (Sumrall, MS), DB Chauncey Davis (Suwanee, GA) and LB Caleb Triplett (D'Iberville, MS). Although all of these players are talented and could make an impact in the future, there are three that we're keeping a close eye on.
Can Caleb Triplett Fill Chris Jones' Shoes?
After losing rising star sophomore linebacker Chris Jones, who was No. 1 in the Sun Belt and No. 7 in the country in tackles in 2025, to the transfer portal, the addition of Triplett could be huge going forward. Despite having previously committed to Mississippi State at one point, and also having offers from North Texas, and Arkansas State, the 6-2, 220-pound three-star recruit announced his commitment to Southern Miss after the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. Triplett was also named the Mississippi MVP of the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game in December, which was played at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
The Golden Eagles have some more experienced transfers coming in at the linebacker position from the D1 and JUCO ranks, but given Triplett's raw talent and instincts, it wouldn't shock us if he starts making a name for himself as a true freshman in Hattiesburg this Fall. That being said, no official announcement has been made about him signing with Southern Miss yet, but by all recent accounts, he remains committed.
How High Is Hugh Price's Ceiling?
Price is an interesting name to keep an eye on over the next few years. The 6-5, 190-pound three-star recruit out of Montgomery Bell Academy was the 36th-ranked quarterback in Tennessee. As a pro-style quarterback, Price does a good job of showing poise in the pocket, reading the defense thoroughly, and finding the open receiver, but he also has the athleticism to run with the ball, too, if needed. He had offers from Michigan, Louisville, Indiana, and Boston College during his recruitment, but still chose to sign with Southern Miss.
In reviewing Price's high school tape, I couldn't help but see shades of Southern Miss great Austin Davis, who led the nationally-ranked Golden Eagles to a conference championship in 2011. It's no coincidence that Blake Anderson, who was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Southern Miss from 2008-11. Price has a lot of work to put in to reach that level, but you can see that the foundation is there.
Two-Way HS Star David Aboya Could Make Impact In Year 1
Aboya was a three-star, two-way athlete who committed to and signed with Southern Miss as a wide receiver. The 6-3, 180-pound Milton, Florida product had several D1 offers, including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Louisiana, Army, Navy, Arkansas State, and South Alabama, but still chose to be a Golden Eagle.
Coach Anderson hired Kyle Cefalo as his offensive coordinator in December, which could help accelerate Aboya's development. Cefalo, who coached with Anderson at Arkansas State and Utah State before spending a year with Cal, has a track record of developing high-level receivers, and Aboya very well could be the next one in line. According to his high school head coach, he seems to be the kind of person and player who will fit in perfectly with Southern Miss' culture.
"David's always got a smile on his face," Milton High head coach Ronnie Douglas said. "To see that young man with some of the stuff he's been through, to get the recognition he's getting, that's great. He's got a great work ethic. ... He doesn’t like to tap out. He wants to get every rep. That’s different than some young men with that caliber of ability. David’s been a pleasure. He’s been special.”
In today's transfer portal era, you don't see as many true freshmen taking on big roles, but we believe this batch of Southern Miss freshmen has a chance to make some noise. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, because we'll be circling back to this after the Golden Eagles get into spring football.