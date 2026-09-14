4 Big Observations from Southern Miss’ 43-8 Loss at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Going into Week 2, Southern Miss head football coach Blake Anderson was aiming to go into Jordan-Hare Stadium and pull off a major upset, but he also knew the task at hand would be extremely tough.

From the first play, the Tigers capitalized on almost every mistake that the Golden Eagles made, winning 43-8 in Alex Golesh's first home game as head coach at Auburn. Anytime you get outgained 610-221 in total yards, in addition to committing self-inflicted mistakes, it's almost impossible to come out victorious.

While many things went wrong, there were also some meaningful highlights that should give the Golden Eagles something to build on as they navigate the rest of the season. Here are 4 big observations from Southern Miss' first loss of the 2026 season.

Early Mistakes Costly to Golden Eagles' Hopes

Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the first play of the game, senior QB Ethan Hampton threw a pick-six to the Tigers' senior CB Andre Jordan Jr. that immediately ended any chance of the Golden Eagles capturing some early momentum. Fast starts are necessary when attempting to pull off an upset, and it just wasn't in the cards for Southern Miss on Saturday night on the Plains.

It never helps when penalties are changing the dynamic of drives. The Golden Eagles were penalized 11 times for 85 yards, and the majority of those penalties came in the first two quarters of play. To start the third drive of the game, the Southern Miss offense endured back-to-back false starts to make it first-and-20 at its own nine-yard line.

Whenever you go on the road to an SEC environment, it's crucial to be perfect in every aspect of the game if you want a chance to win, especially as a 32.5-point underdog. The Golden Eagles simply did the opposite.

Running Game Non-Existent

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) hands the ball off to running back Steven Robinson (14) as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After rushing for a rushing 317 total yards against Alcorn State in their Week 1 win, Southern Miss struggled to maintain that same identity against the Tigers on Saturday night.

After taking a few loss-of-yards plays into consideration, the Golden Eagles rushed for only 50 total yards, averaging 2.0 yards per carry. Redshirt-junior running back Steven Robinson led the team with 51 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Jamarice Wilder only had three carries for 11 yards. After not calling many run plays in the first half, Robinson rushed the ball seven times on a 14-play, 75-yard drive at the end of the second quarter that ended with him catching a one-yard touchdown pass from Hampton.

If the Golden Eagles want to compete at a high level in the Sun Belt Conference, establishing a run game early in games will be essential to their success. Based on what they showed against the Auburn defensive starters at times during Saturday night's game, there's no reason to believe Southern Miss can't do that once conference play begins. Auburn was the biggest, fastest and most athletic team the Golden Eagles will see this season.

Sanders Breaks Off Another Big Play

Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Mario Sanders (1) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Southern Miss Golden Eagles 27-8 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, senior wide receiver Mario Sanders proved his big-play ability once again in Week 2. After bringing in six receptions for 94 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against Alcorn State last week, Sanders caught three receptions for a team-best 58 receiving yards on Saturday.

On a crucial third down in the second quarter, Hampton dumped off a short pass to Sanders, who started on the right side of the field and darted all the way across the line of scrimmage to the left side, for 41 yards, setting up Southern Miss deep in Auburn territory. That play eventually set up the Golden Eagles' only touchdown of the game. One thing is certain: Hampton and Sanders' connection has carried over from Illinois to Southern Miss. If the Golden Eagles continue to give targets to Sanders, the rest of the field should start to open up as well.

Could QB Competition Still Be Open?

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) holds his helmet to listen for a play call as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two games as the starting quarterback for the Golden Eagles, Ethan Hampton has struggled to find his footing, especially when it comes to making the short throws out to the boundary consistently. Overall, Hampton has thrown for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 62 completion percentage.

While it is a small sample size, senior quarterback Landry Lyddy has thrown for 71 yards by completing six of his eight pass attempts. Let's also not forget: the Golden Eagles' quarterback competition was ongoing through the last week of fall camp and into Week 1 game prep. So it'll be extremely interesting to see how Coach Anderson constructs his depth chart for this week's massive home game against UConn.

Look, it's only been two weeks, so there's no reason to overreact to anything we've seen so far. Week 1 was against a SWAC team that Southern Miss was supposed to beat handily, and Week 2 was against an SEC team it was supposed to struggle against. That's a big pendulum swing, and it's very hard to tell how talented a team the Golden Eagles truly are, based on those two outings alone.

UConn will be the first true measuring-stick game the Golden Eagles will face. If they can clean up the mistakes made against the Tigers on Saturday night, they will have a great chance to come away with a big-time out-of-conference win before turning their attention to a big road showdown against former head coach Will Hall and Tulane in Week 4.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more football coverage as the season progresses.