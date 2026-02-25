Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

4 Southern Miss Players Make Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team

Southern Miss swept the Round Rock Classic over the weekend, resulting in four Golden Eagles taking home all-tournament honors.

Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss was well-represented on the Round Rock Classic 2026 All-Tournament Team.
Southern Miss was well-represented on the Round Rock Classic 2026 All-Tournament Team. / Dalton Trigg

ROUND ROCK, Texas – When a team dominates a tournament the way Southern Miss did at the Round Rock Classic over the weekend, it's bound to have a handful of players making the flight home with some hardware. For outfielders Joey Urban and Davis Gillespie, designated hitter Caleb Stelly, and sophomore relief pitcher Candem Sunstrom, that's exactly what happened, as all four made the Round Rock Class 2026 All-Tournament Team after Southern Miss swept the weekend.

USM
Clark Webster

The Golden Eagles started the weekend off by beating Purdue with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4 on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, Southern Miss, then No. 20, knocked off No. 11 Oregon State with a convincing 9-4 win. Finally, on Sunday, the Golden Eagles clinched the weekend sweep, winning 5-1 over Baylor in a game that saw five Southern Miss pitchers take the mound.

“Extremely proud of this group,” Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said of his team. “Coming in here and winning three games … winning this tournament, a great field. First-class accommodations. I thought everything here this weekend was first class. We were treated great by everybody and we really enjoyed the experience here. … Again, just proud of these guys coming in and playing good baseball against quality opponents.”

USM
Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss impressed the national media enough with its performance at the Round Rock Classic that it moved all the way up into the Top 15 of this week's NCAA Baseball Rankings. If the Golden Eagles keep up this hot play heading into the rest of their season, a trip back to Omaha won't be out of the question.

Published |Modified
Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.