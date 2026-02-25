4 Southern Miss Players Make Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team
ROUND ROCK, Texas – When a team dominates a tournament the way Southern Miss did at the Round Rock Classic over the weekend, it's bound to have a handful of players making the flight home with some hardware. For outfielders Joey Urban and Davis Gillespie, designated hitter Caleb Stelly, and sophomore relief pitcher Candem Sunstrom, that's exactly what happened, as all four made the Round Rock Class 2026 All-Tournament Team after Southern Miss swept the weekend.
The Golden Eagles started the weekend off by beating Purdue with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4 on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, Southern Miss, then No. 20, knocked off No. 11 Oregon State with a convincing 9-4 win. Finally, on Sunday, the Golden Eagles clinched the weekend sweep, winning 5-1 over Baylor in a game that saw five Southern Miss pitchers take the mound.
“Extremely proud of this group,” Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said of his team. “Coming in here and winning three games … winning this tournament, a great field. First-class accommodations. I thought everything here this weekend was first class. We were treated great by everybody and we really enjoyed the experience here. … Again, just proud of these guys coming in and playing good baseball against quality opponents.”
Southern Miss impressed the national media enough with its performance at the Round Rock Classic that it moved all the way up into the Top 15 of this week's NCAA Baseball Rankings. If the Golden Eagles keep up this hot play heading into the rest of their season, a trip back to Omaha won't be out of the question.