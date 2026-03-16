7 Southern Miss Signees Make 2026 High School Baseball Dandy Dozen List

Barrels on barrels for 2026 1B Bankston Walters ‼️



Gets every stitch of this one as he sends it way out to RCF.



103 EV/414ft. 💣



Just an impressive blend of bat speed and strength in a physical 6-4 frame for the @SouthernMissBSB commit.@PrepBaseballMS@ShooterHunt#17uNat25 pic.twitter.com/JRVvgrcndX