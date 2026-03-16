7 Southern Miss Signees Make 2026 High School Baseball Dandy Dozen List
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As great as the Southern Miss baseball program has been over the last several years, excitement for the future continues to build as the class of 2026 continues to impress.
On Monday, the Clarion Ledger released its annual high school baseball "Dandy Dozen" for 2026, and seven of the 12 players mentioned will be donning the Black and Gold next year.
Below is a list of all the Southern Miss signees named to the Dandy Dozen, along with some attached clips showing what they'll bring to the table for the Golden Eagles in 2027:
Henry Abt (outfielder, Hartfield Academy)
Trey Barnes (outfielder, Petal)
Logan Buckley (infielder/pitcher, Columbia Academy)
Taylor Latham (pitcher, Hartfield Academy)
Jackson Meehan (utility, Northwest Rankin)
Bankston Walters (pitcher, Presbyterian Christian)
Note: Walters' main position is pitcher, but don't let that fool you. He can still hit with the best of them.
Justin Word (infielder, Jackson Academy)
As mentioned before, the Golden Eagles have a lot to be excited about in the moment, as the team is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation with a 16-4 record through 20 games so far this season. However, there are several positions currently held by seniors that will need to be filled next year, so it's never too early to look ahead.
Many of the guys coming in next season should have opportunities to compete for starting infield and outfield positions as freshmen, as seniors Kyle Morrison (second base), Matthew Russo (first base), Joey Urban (center field), and Ben Higdon (right field) will all be graduating. The present for Southern Miss baseball is pretty great, and the future players coming in hope to keep it that way.