After Four Years, James Madison is Leaving the Sun Belt: How It Affects Southern Miss

In July of 2021, a Houston, Texas, newspaper reported the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas would leave the Big 12 Conference in 2024 to join the Southeastern Conference. The ensuing chaos over the next five years would see eight teams move from FCS to FBS conferences, and 37 FBS teams move across all 10 FBS conferences.

And now, just four years after moving up from FCS to FBS, James Madison University announced Monday that it will exit the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2028, to enter the American Conference. Today, we're breaking down what it means for the conference and what it could mean for Southern Miss as well.

Why James Madison? Why Now?

Sep, 3, 2011; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; After making an interception James Madison Dukes safety Dean Marlowe (16) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Eric Ebron (85) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, James Madison has been one of the fastest and highest climbers in the history of college football. A relatively young program, the Dukes started playing in 1972 in NCAA Division III. By 1980, JMU would move to the A-10 Conference in NCAA Division I-AA (FCS). When the A-10 split in 1997, James Madison joined the newly formed Coastal Athletic Association, where they would stay until they joined the Sun Belt Conference in the NCAA Division I FBS. While in the CAA, James Madison won two NCAA Division I FCS National Championships (2004 & 2016) and also had one of the longest winning season streaks in FCS, with eight in a row.

When the Dukes moved up to the Sun Belt Conference in 2023, all of their past success was expected to carry over. And it did. The Dukes have gone 56-11 (as of the end of Week 6 of the 2026 Season) and are 1-2 in postseason play, including their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.

This is a very good resumé, especially for a Group of Six program. And while it looks good to some Power conferences, it's even better for a fellow G6. And while new to the FBS, this change from the Sun Belt to the American is what the Dukes see as best. James Madison is set to join a conference with media deals similar to the Sun Belt. The Sun Belt's media rights are exclusively with ESPN, and games are split between ESPN networks and ABC. The American, however, is signed to CBS, along with ESPN.

The timing of this move is what makes the deal most interesting. Currently, the Sun Belt Conference charges programs a $5 million exit fee. James Madison is paying that exit fee, as well as a $23 million entrance fee to the American. Interestingly, the leaders of the Sun Belt were scheduled to meet twice this week to consider and vote on raising the exit fee, but JMU will avoid whatever comes of those meetings now.

Where Does Southern Miss Stand?

Southern Miss RB Robert Briggs (2) broke off a 44-yard rushing touchdown at Troy on Tuesday night. | Russ Cloy Photography

With another team leaving a conference Southern Miss is a part of, the Golden Eagles should certainly not be in a state of panic. A few years ago, when this cycle of realignment started, Southern Miss was left in Conference USA as the only original member remaining but eventually moved with Marshall and Old Dominion to the Sun Belt. Now, Conference USA carries up a lot of teams from the FCS Division, such as Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Sam Houston, and Delaware.

Due mainly to market restrictions and endowment, at least in my opinion, Southern Miss was left behind by the two previous realignment cycles, but the Golden Eagles are still in a good position this time around. James Madison leaving the Sun Belt doesn't really change much for the Golden Eagles, as they still remain with schools of similar size and standing, like Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Troy, and Georgia Southern.

Southern Miss is still figuring out how to find its footing in football after having three different head coaches over the last three years, but the baseball program has dominated conference play, and the men's basketball program looks to be on the rise after making a run to the Sun Belt semifinals last season and looking for more in 2026-27.

Still, though, no matter how good all of the other programs are, the success of a football team can go a long way toward the overall success of a school's athletics department, and that's what we're seeing with JMU.

Where Does The Sun Belt Go From Here?

Statement Issued by Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on JMU's move to the American Conference. | Sun Belt Conference

While purely speculative, it is thought that the Sun Belt will seek to re-expand its reach in the college football world. The conference may choose to add more teams than merely replacing the one team that is leaving. Nonetheless, here is a purely speculative "wishlist" of some teams that could be considered to take JMU's place, and maybe even broaden the conference's scope just a bit more:

1. East Carolina Pirates

Nov 5, 2011; Greenville, NC, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles receiver Dominique Sullivan (18) is tackled by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Emmanuel Davis (38) after making a catch in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Southern Miss won 48-28. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this might be the most unlikely on the list, East Carolina is in a position to join a conference that can put them in a good spot financially and competitively. The addition of East Carolina would add a second North Carolina team to the conference, further solidifying the Sun Belt's foothold on the Southeastern U.S. East Carolina also has historic rivals in App State, Marshall, and Southern Miss. The only thing holding the Pirates back is the massive media deal the American holds versus the Sun Belt.

2. Ohio Bobcats

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nick Poulos (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio, while in a geographical oddity in the Sun Belt, would be a prime target for the conference. While being a member of the Mid-American Conference since its inception in 1946, the Bobcats have become one of the most storied programs in the MAC. Since 1946, the Bobcats have an all-time record of 273-271-11 against MAC opponents, and have won six conference titles. Ohio also has a historic rival in the Marshall Thundering Herd, which was once a rival of the Bobcats in the MAC. This would be a big move for Ohio in terms of money, as the MAC's annual media deal brings somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000 annually, while the Sun Belt's media deal rakes in $1.2 to $2 million.

3. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Dec. 20, 2009; New Orleans, LA, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Martevious Young (14) throws a pass in front of Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders defensive tackle Kendall Dangerfield (96) during the first half of the 2009 New Orleans Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Middle Tennessee is one of two teams on this list with two similarities: they add a new state to the mix, yet neither is new to the Sun Belt. Middle Tennessee joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2001, developing many rivalries and expanding its footprint in the state of Tennessee. The Blue Raiders won two conference championships in 2001 and 2006, and left the Sun Belt in 2012 to join Conference USA. One of the most notable rivalries of their time was the Battle for the Palladium with Troy. Today, Troy holds a 12-9 edge over the Blue Raiders. Like Ohio, Middle Tennessee would stand to gain a lot financially by moving to the Sun Belt, as there is, at most, a media deal worth $1.2 million more than what Conference USA offers.

As this story continues to develop, and another round of conference realignment eases its way through the dust, stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for all the latest on how it affects our Golden Eagles.