'All-Around' RB Steven Robinson Brings Physical Edge to Southern Miss Backfield

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – If there's one thing Southern Miss fans should know about Steven Robinson before Saturday's season opener against Alcorn State, it's that he doesn't have much interest in taking the easy way around a defender.

The Southern Miss redshirt-junior running back would rather go directly through him. That physical mentality has helped define Robinson's game throughout a journey that has taken him from Baltimore, Maryland, to the junior college ranks and now to Hattiesburg, where the Coffeyville Community College transfer believes he's found the right combination of culture, coaching and teammates to take the next step in his career.

A Long Road to Southern Miss

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson (14) was the standout performer from the Golden Eagles' Fan Fest scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. | Josh House

In his first media appearance after Tuesday's practice, Robinson described his journey from Baltimore and through the JUCO level as a difficult one, but one that eventually led him to a place he believes fits him well.

"It's been a tough journey, especially coming from JUCO and coming from a rough spot like Baltimore," Robinson said. "But overall it's been a great journey, though, coming to Southern Miss and knowing it's the right spot for me. The players, the culture, the coaches... I love it, man."

Robinson earned first-team All-KJCCC honors last season at Coffeyville CC, rushing for 598 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries. He averaged 4.7 yards per attempt and added 13 receptions for 70 yards and another score, showing some versatility that eventually followed him to Hattiesburg.

His connection with Southern Miss also survived a coaching transition. Robinson had previously visited under the former staff before returning after Blake Anderson took over the program last December. Although the faces surrounding his recruitment had changed, Robinson said his feeling about Southern Miss didn't.

"I took another visit with the new staff, and I felt the same way," Robinson said.

Hard-Nosed Running and Improving Day By Day

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson (14) goes through drills during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

Robinson might have difficulty putting his running style into one specific category, but physicality is one trait he doesn't hesitate to claim. That part of his game was on full display during the Golden Eagles' Fan Fest scrimmage two Saturdays ago, where Robinson was one of the team's standout performers.

"I would say I definitely run hard, definitely run rough," Robinson said. "Don't want to go down. I got great vision. I actually am pretty patient, and I got a great burst. I love blocking too, so pretty much can do it all."

That willingness to initiate contact is one of the many reasons that Robinson has put himself in a position to potentially be Southern Miss' starting running back in the season opener. Although he's listed as being 5-foot-9, Robinson also weighs 208 pounds and is built like a muscular bowling ball that's looking to hit strikes every chance he gets.

"That's what I'm trying to do," Robinson said. "I'm trying to hit you before you hit me. That's how I go about it."

Robinson was a guy who was on our radar as a potential difference-maker when fall camp began, and he has met, and in some ways, even exceeded our initial expectations. He credits the team's togetherness for helping him reach that next level as camp progressed.

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson ahead of the Golden Eagles' first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday. | Josh House

"How I think about it, I really just go day by day. Whatever I did wrong that day in practice, I try to fix it the next day," Robinson said. "And just my squad, my O-line, my team around me, just them motivating me, being a whole team, it just pushes you to the next level. Just makes you keep going, makes you want to fight with your guys."

Coach Anderson had his work cut out for him, having to put together the pieces of one of the biggest puzzles in college football over the offseason, but he's done about as well as anyone could've asked and has already established a strong culture in a relatively short time. Robinson believes Anderson's approach has brought more out of him as a player.

"I love him, man," Robinson said of his head coach. "We're big on selfless, accountable, and disciplined. We preach those things, especially effort. We big on effort. So he preaches that to us every day. You won't walk past anywhere in the facility without being selfless. So he definitely preaches that. I love him. He works us, for sure. So he gets the best out of you."

Southern Miss' Deep Backfield and an O-Line That Creates Opportunities

Southern Miss running backs during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

As talented as Robinson is, he is far from the only running back weapon the Golden Eagles have this season. Robinson pointed to Robert Briggs, who Anderson says has "home run" speed, Jamarice and Jaylen Foster as being part of a potential four-man rotation in the backfield.

"It's definitely something. We got some workers in there," Robinson said. "We got [Robert] Briggs, we got Gator, y'all probably know him as Jamarice [Wilder], and then we got Jaylen [Foster]. They all bring speed, and with me being in the room, them boys get physical, too, and they'll be stepping on blocks. So it's definitely a well-rounded room.

"You got speed, you got strength, everything you need in the backfield."

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson addressed the media for the first time following Tuesday's game week practice. | Dalton Trigg

For all that talent in the backfield to reach its full potential, Robinson knows it starts with the big fellas up front. The Southern Miss running backs and offensive linemen have built a strong bond over the last four weeks.

"My O-line, man, I love my O-line," Robinson said. "They do what they got to do every time. The right steps, they make sure they handle it. And they get on us when we mess up. Same way, vice versa. So we stay on each other. They get the holes open, and I do what I got to do. Run through them, run hard."

Southern Miss doesn't have everything completely figured out ahead of this weekend's opener against Alcorn State, but Robinson being a steady force in the backfield feels like one thing Anderson and his staff will be able to lean on this season. As the Golden Eagles begin a new era, Robinson looks ready to make his mark one physical carry at a time.