Ben Higdon: 'Dugout Vibes Awesome Right Now' for No. 8 Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Winning makes everything better, and for No. 8 Southern Miss, things couldn't be much better right now, as the Golden Eagles are riding a seven-game win streak into Friday's Senior Day game against Georgia Southern. Southern Miss run-ruled Georgia Southern on Thursday night at Pete Taylor Park, 14-3, making its dreams of a Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship closer to a reality.

Eags' Dugout Vibes Continue to Climb

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Right fielder Ben Higdon is one of the special seniors who will be honored on Friday evening, and even though it will be an emotional day, he says the vibes within the dugout are "awesome" due to the roll the Golden Eagles have been on.

"The vibes in the dugout are awesome right now," Higdon tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "Hitting is so contagious, and it really feels like we’re rolling. When we can hit like this and pass the bat down that lineup, it’s scary for other teams, and we feel like we can’t get out."

Eags' Looking to Bring Correct Mindset Into Game 2

Josh House

The Golden Eagles plated 14 runs on 14 hits during Thursday's blowout win, and Higdon went 2-of-3 at the plate with three RBI, including a two-run bomb off the scoreboard in center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Although the Golden Eagles know they can't afford to take their foot off the gas now, sometimes that human element can come into play after having such a laid-back win. Higdon is making sure his guys come into Game 2 on Friday with the right mindset.

"It’s always a little scary coming off a win like that, no doubt, but Georgia Southern is a team that has talent, and we cannot roll out there and just expect to win without playing well," Higdon said. "The message from me is take it one pitch at a time, keep having quality at-bats, keep momentum rolling, and keep winning every single pitch. Nothing changes for us, just keep winning games, and we will like where we are."

With Coastal Carolina's loss to Louisiana on Thursday night, Southern Miss pulled into a tie atop the Sun Belt standings with just two games remaining. As the Golden Eagles look to continue taking care of their own business on Friday, patrons of The Pete will be cheering them on while also scoreboard-watching to see what's going on in Lafayette as well. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage following tonight's game.