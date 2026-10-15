Blake Anderson Calls for Accountability After Southern Miss’ Loss at Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - After sitting on an ugly 55-34 loss at Troy for a few extra days, Southern Miss Head Coach Blake Anderson didn't look for excuses. Instead, he started by pointing the finger at himself. Anderson and his staff used the extra time off to break down the film, own up to mistakes, and have uncomfortable conversations with the team about a 1-4 start that has seen the Golden Eagles drop four in a row.

“We had some very, very tough meetings,” Anderson said. “We were very transparent and honest and critical from top down.”

Next up for the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1) is a home game this Saturday against Arkansas State (2-4, 0-2). Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at The Rock (Renasant Stadium), with the game streaming on ESPN+.

The Coaches Have to Own It First

Southern Miss started off the Blake Anderson era with a resounding 49-3 win over Alcorn State. | Josh House

We all know the story from the offseason to the start of the new season: the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff is dealing with an all-new roster and installing a fresh system, but five games in, Coach Anderson is done using that as a crutch. “We should be well ahead of where we are,” he admitted.

The extended time from not playing a football game since Tuesday, October 6, has given the coaching staff a chance to look in the mirror, evaluate how they're teaching, where lines of communication aren’t connecting, and what needs to change moving forward. Anderson noted that coaches need to make things simpler when guys are confused and ensure expectations are crystal clear. The players also have to hold up their end of the bargain by talking on the field and executing the assignments the coaching staff gives them.

Joe Bolden, Southern Miss | Josh House

Despite how the coaching staff and team responded in those come-to-Jesus meetings, after reviewing the film from the Troy game, Anderson liked how the guys responded in practice, saying they brought the right energy, took the coaching on the chin, and wanted to fix things. “Not fun rebuilding and growing from the ground up,” Anderson said. “It’s not fun. It’s hard.”

Fixing What Broke at Troy

Southern Miss vs. Troy Football on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. | Russ Cloy Photography

Offensively, Southern Miss moved the football really well against Troy, racking up 512 total yards (391 through the air, 121 on the ground). But three turnovers and a defense that completely fell apart turned all that production into a wash.

Troy piled up 662 yards and converted all eight red-zone trips into points, exposing issues the Golden Eagles must fix immediately. Anderson didn't sugarcoat the film review, pointing out blown assignments, poor technique, bad tackling, and sloppy ball security. Anderson stressed that pointing out these key issues on a screen isn't enough; the coaches have to get these guys playing with enough confidence to execute on game day.

Looking Ahead to Arkansas State

Scenes from Southern Miss' home opener against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at The Rock. | Josh House

With seven games left on the schedule, Southern Miss now has to shift their focus solely on an Arkansas State squad that comes into The Rock at 2-4 (0-2 Sun Belt) after a wild 56-49 shootout loss to South Alabama. The Golden Eagles have proven they can hang offensively, but the bigger question is whether they can put together a full four-quarter game. “We've got to find a way this week,” Anderson said.

Saturday will tell us whether those tough conversations and hard practices translate into a much-needed win for Southern Miss.