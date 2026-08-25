Blake Anderson Shares Fall Camp Takeaways and Has a Message for Southern Miss Fans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Fall camp is officially in the books for Southern Miss. After two weeks of long practices, meetings, scrimmages, and plenty of competition in the Mississippi heat, the Golden Eagles closed out fall camp this past Saturday in front of fans at Fan Fest.

Classes officially began on Monday, giving the players a much-needed break from the nonstop grind of fall camp before returning to practice on Tuesday, beginning the final stretch toward kicking off the 2026 season. For the fans who made their way to The Rock (Renasant Stadium) on Saturday, the afternoon offered one final opportunity to see the Golden Eagles compete before the games truly matter.

The Golden Eagles connected with fans this past Saturday at the Fan Fest hosted by Southern Miss Football. | Josh House

For Southern Miss fans, it also gave them a chance to connect with this year's team. Following the scrimmage, head coach Blake Anderson and his players made their way toward the south end zone, where players signed autographs, took photos, and spent time connecting with the Golden Eagles faithful.

“We Had As Good a Fall Camp As We Could Have Asked For” Coach Blake Anderson

Media members had the opportunity to speak with Coach A following the final whistle. His first takeaway from Saturday was probably the most important for his football team. "Mainly, we got out of it healthy," Anderson said. Southern Miss played more frequently during this camp than Anderson said his teams have played in previous years, something he felt was necessary because of the number of players on this roster who have not played significant college football.

Despite the added physicality, the Golden Eagles made it through camp without losing anyone during those live periods. As for Saturday’s scrimmage, Anderson felt the defense got the better of the offense. “I felt like the defense had a better day than the offense,” Anderson said. “Some of the situations weren’t set up for the offense to be real successful, but the ones that they should have been just didn’t feel like we finished real well.”

That was especially noticeable when the field got shorter, and Southern Miss worked through goal-line situations. Coach Anderson was encouraged by the way his defense competed in those moments, but he also left Saturday wanting more from the offense.

The Quarterback Decision Is Getting Close

Landry Lyddy taking reps at Fall Camp. | Josh House

One of the biggest questions entering fall camp remains one of the biggest questions leaving it. Who will be QB1? The competition between Ethan Hampton, Landry Lyddy and John White has continued throughout camp, although Hampton has been limited recently by an injury. There was some good news Saturday. “He felt the best he’s felt since the injury a week ago today,” Anderson said of Hampton. “I would expect on Tuesday he’s full go and back to normal operation, which is needed for us.” Hampton’s absence has also created additional opportunities for Lyddy and White to work with the first-team offense.

Anderson doesn’t believe Hampton missing those reps has necessarily hurt him because of the amount of experience he already has. “He’s done a really good job of staying active and involved and hasn’t missed a beat,” Anderson said. “Clearly one of the loudest voices that guys listen to.”

Meanwhile, Southern Miss has been able to “force-feed” reps to Lyddy and White. Now Coach A and his staff have two scrimmages and another week of practice to evaluate as the decision gets closer. “We’re getting close to making that decision,” Anderson said. “I don’t know exactly when it’s going to come, but we’re approaching it pretty quick.”

There Is Still Work To Do

Grant Page (#13) running through WR drills at Fall Camp | Josh House

Saturday wasn’t perfect offensively, and Coach Anderson made it clear there are areas that have to improve over the next couple of weeks. One of those is winning 50/50 balls on the outside. “We’ve got to raise the percentage points on those types of one-on-one situations, and it’s just not happening consistently,” Anderson said.

Southern Miss has shown the ability to make those plays during practice, but outside of a catch from AJ Little during Saturday’s scrimmage, Anderson felt the defense consistently won those battles. The offensive line remains another area that hasn’t completely settled. Anderson said injuries and eligibility questions have forced the Golden Eagles to continue moving players around up front, but he did see some positives Saturday. “We ran the ball better at times today than we have,” Anderson said. The final five may not be set yet, but Southern Miss still has time before kickoff to find the combination it wants.

Building More Than A Depth Chart

Member of the Southern Miss Coaching staff working with the DL through warm-up drills. | Josh House

Maybe the biggest takeaway from the last two weeks has been the culture Coach Anderson and his staff are trying to establish. This is a roster filled with new faces learning a new coaching staff, new expectations, and in many cases, learning how to play alongside one another for the first time. Coach A hasn’t made camp easy on them either.

“We have not let off the brakes at any point,” Anderson said. “Like we’ve just been go, go, go, go, go.” But he has liked the team's response. “I like where we’re headed in terms of culture in the locker room,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to play better than we did today in a lot of areas, but [they’re] good kids that try to give us what we want, work hard, are coming together as a group, which is not easy to do with that many new people.”

Anderson isn’t pretending Southern Miss is a finished product. When asked whether the Golden Eagles accomplished everything he wanted during fall camp, he quickly answered: “No. ... We still aren’t a very good football team."

But then came the other side of that answer. “We had as good a fall camp as we could have asked for,” Anderson said. “We’re not where I feel like we need to be to be able to win the conference. So we still have a lot of growing up to do. But yes, it was a success in that sense.”

Josiah Basten (25) running through final drills at Fan Fest. | Josh House

Southern Miss installed what it needed to install. The Golden Eagles stayed relatively healthy. They competed. They worked. They got into better shape, and they were challenged physically and mentally throughout camp. That may be the best way to describe where Southern Miss stands right now. Not finished. But getting closer day in and day out.

"Love Them While They're Here" Coach Blake Anderson

Saturday also gave Anderson an opportunity to speak directly to Southern Miss fans about something much bigger than a scrimmage. College football has changed. The transfer portal and NIL have created rosters that can look completely different from one season to the next. For fans, it can sometimes be difficult to build the same connection with players they once watched develop over three, four, or even five years.

Coach Blake Anderson speaking with members of the media at Fan Fest. | Josh House

Anderson understands that frustration, but he also offered a reminder. These players didn’t create this era of college football, and they still chose Southern Miss. “They chose us. They chose to be part of this family,” Anderson said. “So, embrace them and get to know some new guys and create some new memories and storylines and pick your new favorite.”

Then came perhaps Coach A’s best message of the afternoon. “Don’t worry about how long they’re here. Just love them while they’re here.” That relationship between Southern Miss and its fans was on display Saturday afternoon. Players taking pictures. Kids getting autographs. Fans getting their first real look at a team they will soon be cheering for every Saturday. “The relationship side has never changed,” Anderson said. “It’s different, but it hasn’t changed. And so, impact them where you can.”

Southern Miss signing merch and other items for Golden Eagles fans. | Josh House

Fall camp is over. School has started. The depth chart is getting closer to being finalized. The Golden Eagles are finally approaching the part everyone has been waiting for: football season.

Southern Miss fans are now just days away from seeing the Golden Eagles take the field against Alcorn State for their first season inside the newly named Renasant Bank Stadium. This team is still developing, still growing, but it also has talent and potential as well, so buckle up for what could be a fun ride if things come together the way Anderson hopes they will.