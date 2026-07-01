BREAKING: Southern Miss Baseball Hires Former Mississippi State, Houston Assistant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Following the departure of long-tenured hitting coach Travis Creel, who recently accepted the Jacksonville State head coaching position, the Southern Miss baseball program had to shuffle the deck a bit on the coaching staff.

After a few weeks of searching, head coach Christian Ostrander has decided to elevate Ladd Rhodes, who was the Golden Eagles' recruiting coordinator, to the hitting coach position. In turn, the Golden Eagles are also hiring former Mississippi State and Houston assistant Kyle Cheesebrough to take over as their recruiting coordinator, according to a report from D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

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As an assistant coach, Cheesebrough helped lead Mississippi State to the College World Series in 2019 and also in 2021, the year the Bulldogs won it all. He was most recently with Houston, where he spent one season on Todd Whitting's staff. Other stops in Cheesebrough's career include one year with Pittsburgh (2011), three years at Louisville (2012-14) with two College World Series appearances, and four years with Indiana (2015-2018).

Cheesebrough is well-connected throughout Mississippi when it comes to recruiting. The Golden Eagles obviously already do a great job in that area, but this move will now further enhance it.

Travis Creel leaving for Jacksonville State was a big loss for the Golden Eagles, but it also could have been a blessing in disguise, as the program probably wouldn't have been able to keep Rhodes on staff much longer without giving him an elevated role. Now, Creel gets a shot to be a head coach, Rhodes gets a promotion, and the Golden Eagles also get to bring in some new blood to help on the recruiting trail.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more updates on Southern Miss athletics throughout the week.