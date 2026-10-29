BREAKING: Southern Miss Reveals 2027 Baseball Schedule; Full Breakdown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - As fall scrimmages continue across the country, baseball schedules are officially being announced. On Thursday, Southern Miss announced their opponents for the 2027 campaign. Over the past couple of years, the Golden Eagles have been aggressive in scheduling tough out-of-conference programs, and that certainly has not changed for the 2027 season.

With compelling matchups against Kansas State, South Florida, Dallas Baptist, Coastal Carolina, and more, the Golden Eagles will be tested early on in the season. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at Southern Miss' 2027 schedule while highlighting some especially exciting matchups.

Frisco College Baseball Classic

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In June, the Golden Eagles announced their participation in the 11th annual Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. The tournament will take place on the first weekend of March at Riders Field, home of the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders.

On Friday, March 5th, the Golden Eagles will begin the weekend with a matchup against Kansas at 2 p.m. CT. In 2026, head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald led his team to a regional hosting role as the No. 12 national seed and as the Big 12 regular-season and tournament champions.

On Saturday, March 6th, the Golden Eagles will face UC Irvine at 12 p.m. CT. After back-to-back NCAA tournament berths in 2024 and 2025, the Anteaters, led by head baseball coach Ben Orloff, struggled to get going last season, finishing 25-27 overall and 14-16 in conference play. They'll look to get back to their historic winning ways in 2027.

To conclude the weekend, the Golden Eagles will have a tough task against Oklahoma, the 2026 MCWS National Champions. After capturing their third national title in program history, the Sooners' head baseball coach, Skip Johnson, will look to build off their recent success in 2027.

For more information regarding the tournament's tickets, schedule, travel packages, and more, use this link.

Deep in the Heart of Texas

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Following their trip to Frisco, Texas, the Golden Eagles will travel back to Texas for a weekend series against Dallas Baptist. This will be the first matchup between the two programs since their weekend matchup in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in 2023.

Before the streak ended last season, the Patriots qualified for 11 straight NCAA Tournament berths. Long-tenured head baseball coach Dan Heefner looks to bring back the winning ways next season. While it's an out-of-conference series, it's evident that the selection committee factors strength of schedule along with the rating percentage index. A big series win for either program could be crucial for seeding purposes.

The Return of Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina

https://goccusports.com/sports/baseball/roster/case-bosch/22441

Finally, after fans have insisted for years that this matchup be on the regular-season schedule for years, it's happened. On March 25-27, the Golden Eagles will travel to Conway, South Carolina, to face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an early-season conference-play matchup

After a rough ending to their 2026 campaign, the Chanticleers decided to make a change at the helm of the program, announcing Chris Lemonis as the seventh head baseball coach in program history. Known for guiding Mississippi State to its first national title in 2021, Lemonis is looking to get a fresh start in college baseball.

This will be their first matchup since facing off in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship in 2025. Despite this series taking place early in the season, it will have massive implications in the Sun Belt throughout the entire season.

No More Pearl?

Mississippi State Bulldogs first baseman Reed Stallman (7) attempts to tag Southern Miss Golden Eagles base runner Joey Urban (1) at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another interesting thing to note about this schedule is the fact that Southern Miss won't be traveling to Pearl to take on Mississippi State or Ole Miss. In 2027, it is a true home-and-home for the Golden Eagles against both in-state rivals.

Southern Miss will play Mississippi State at The Pete on March 9 and in Starkville on April 20. The Golden Eagles will take on Ole Miss in Oxford on April 6 and then at The Pete a week later on April 14.

Full Schedule

Pete Taylor Park was rocking on Friday night's season opener between Southern Miss and UC Santa Barbara. | Clark Webster

February

North Dakota State - Feb. 19-21 (HOME)

Kansas State - Feb. 23-24 (HOME)

South Florida - Feb. 26-28 (HOME)

March

Southeastern Louisiana - Mar. 2 (AWAY)

Frisco College Baseball Classic (Kansas, UC Irvine, and Oklahoma) - Mar. 5-7 (NEUTRAL)

Mississippi State - Mar. 9 (HOME)

Dallas Baptist - Mar. 12-14 (AWAY)

Alabama - Mar. 16 (AWAY)

Marshall - Mar. 19-21 (HOME)

LSU New Orleans - Mar. 23 (HOME)

Coastal Carolina - Mar. 25-27 (AWAY)

Southeastern Louisiana - Mar. 30 (HOME)

April

Louisiana Tech - Apr. 2-4 (AWAY)

Ole Miss - Apr. 6 (AWAY)

Arkansas State - Apr. 9-11 (HOME)

Ole Miss - Apr. 14 (HOME)

Louisiana-Lafayette - Apr. 16-18 (HOME)

Mississippi State - Apr. 20 (AWAY)

Troy - Apr. 23-25 (AWAY)

Tulane - Apr. 27 (AWAY)

South Alabama - Apr. 30 (HOME)

May

South Alabama - May 1-2 (HOME)

Nicholls State - May 4 (NEUTRAL)

Georgia Southern - May 7-9 (AWAY)

James Madison - May 14-16 (HOME)

Louisiana-Monroe - May 20-22 (AWAY)

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout the offseason.