BREAKING: Southern Miss Will Host NCAA Regional in Hattiesburg; Baseburg is Back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Coming off a thrilling Sun Belt Championship Game win in Montgomery on Sunday, which was its third Sun Belt title in four years, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball team is now setting its attention toward the NCAA tournament and hopefully, the start of a special run to Omaha for the College World Series.

Dalton Trigg

On Sunday night, the NCAA revealed all the regional hosts, and the Golden Eagles were selected as one of the 16 teams that will host in the regional round.

This is the fifth time that Southern Miss has hosted a regional in program history. It's also the second year in a row that the Golden Eagles will get to start the NCAA tournament in front of its fans at Pete Taylor Park.

"Baseburg" is officially back.

Josh House

We will soon find out which seed the Golden Eagles will get and who they will play in the Hattiesburg Regional, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM baseball coverage and updates throughout going into Monday's selection show.