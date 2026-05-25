BREAKING: Southern Miss Will Host NCAA Regional in Hattiesburg; Baseburg is Back
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Coming off a thrilling Sun Belt Championship Game win in Montgomery on Sunday, which was its third Sun Belt title in four years, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball team is now setting its attention toward the NCAA tournament and hopefully, the start of a special run to Omaha for the College World Series.
On Sunday night, the NCAA revealed all the regional hosts, and the Golden Eagles were selected as one of the 16 teams that will host in the regional round.
This is the fifth time that Southern Miss has hosted a regional in program history. It's also the second year in a row that the Golden Eagles will get to start the NCAA tournament in front of its fans at Pete Taylor Park.
"Baseburg" is officially back.
We will soon find out which seed the Golden Eagles will get and who they will play in the Hattiesburg Regional, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM baseball coverage and updates throughout going into Monday's selection show.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg