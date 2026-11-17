HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For the first 12 minutes on Monday night, it looked like the Southern Miss Lady Eagles might be in for a long evening. Then the defense clamped down, and Hayleigh Breland caught fire as Southern Miss battled its way to a win over Jacksonville State at Reed Green Coliseum, 70-54.

With the victory, the Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season and remain a perfect 4-0 at home in Year 2 under head coach Missy Bilderback, while the Gamecocks fall to 2-2.

After falling behind by seven early, the Lady Eagles never panicked and ultimately outscored Jacksonville State 55-32 the rest of the way.

"I’m super proud of our team," Bilderback said. "I think it was a good Jacksonville State team, Conference USA opponent coming in here. I thought they were really hungry coming off a loss, and so we saw their best in the first quarter. Really proud of our response in the second quarter. Our defensive effort was really good, holding them to six points in the second."

Here are the biggest storylines from Monday night at Reed Green.

Breland Takes Over in the Third Quarter

Southern Miss guard Hayleigh Breland takes the ball up the court. | Josh House

After a quiet first half in which she scored just four points, Breland came out of the locker room looking like a completely different player. The Wiggins native poured in 14 points in the third quarter alone, single-handedly outscoring Jacksonville State (13) in the period as Southern Miss turned a two-point halftime edge into a 49-36 lead heading to the fourth.

By the time the final horn sounded, Breland had a game-high 23 points on a very efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, to go along with nine rebounds and a team-high six assists in 32 minutes. She finished one rebound shy of a double-double and was arguably the best player on the floor at both ends.

"I just trust my work," Breland said. "I put a lot of work in over the years. A lot of late nights, a lot of early mornings in the gym. Just trusting my work and trusting the process."

Breland was the Lady Eagles' leading scorer a season ago, and nights like this one are a reminder of why so much of what Southern Miss wants to do runs through her. When the game was still hanging in the balance, she went and got it.

"I’ll just say we just stuck together. We knew we were going to find our offensive flow. We just knew," Breland said. "We came out the second half, and Kylie Marshall told us, ‘It’s going to start on the defensive end.’ And we just said, ‘We’re going to let our defense turn into our offense.’ And we just tried to pressure the ball as much as we can, make them turn the ball over, and we knew that we would flow offensively eventually.”

Hart, Defense Flip the First Half

Southern Miss center Whitney Hart rises up for a shot in the paint. | Josh House

Although Breland will get the headlines, Southern Miss might not have been in position for her third-quarter eruption without Whitney Hart.

Jacksonville State led 17-13 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 22-15 with 7:52 left in the second. From there, the Lady Eagles closed the half on a 10-1 run, holding the Gamecocks to a single point over the final 7:52 to take a 25-23 lead into the break. Jacksonville State managed just six points in the entire second quarter.

While the defense was doing its part, Hart carried the scoring load in the first half. The 6-foot-3 center from Baton Rouge came off the bench to finish with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 at the free-throw line, adding seven rebounds, three of them on the offensive end, in 23 minutes.

Southern Miss never trailed again after that run, and the lead grew to as many as 18 in the second half.

“Obviously, Whitney and Hayleigh both had great games for us. Whitney really sparked us off the bench, did a great job of just bringing that energy and immediate momentum for us," Bilderback said.

“We’re just finding different ways to win, and this team’s a team that’s committed to defending and rebounding, and if we can continue to do that, we’ll just continue to get better and better on the offensive end.”

Lady Eagles Own the Glass and the Paint

Southern Miss center Whitney Hart drives for a bucket in the paint. | Josh House

Bilderback has talked about building this program's identity being built on toughness, and the box score on Monday showed that.

Southern Miss outrebounded Jacksonville State by a whopping 51-27 margin, including 14-4 on the offensive glass, and more than doubled up the Gamecocks in the paint, 38-18. Breland and Chrysta Narcisse each pulled down nine rebounds, while Hart and freshman Jada Gay added seven apiece, with Gay grabbing hers in just 15 minutes of action.

“It was really important," Hart said of Southern Miss dominating the boards and the paint. "We just tell [each other] it’s got to be our mentality. Go get it. Go get rebounds, be that defensive or offensive rebound. It’s important to [our] success."

Narcisse, the redshirt-junior South Alabama transfer, was a menace on the defensive end as well, coming up with four steals to go with her nine points.

The Lady Eagles' gritty defense held Jacksonville State to 35 percent shooting (19-of-55).

"I’m really proud of our group," Bilderback said. "...It’s hard to play defense, and it’s really hard to play defense when you come up empty on those offensive possessions. ... I felt like this group tonight, when things weren’t going well, and we were really challenged at the end of the first quarter, boy, they responded with great effort, great communication and great pursuit of rebounds.

"And those are the things, if we’ll do that, then we’ll have an opportunity to beat anybody."

Other Notes / Stats

Southern Miss guard Ramiah "Moonie" Augurson goes up for a layup against Jacksonville State. | Josh House

- Southern Miss shot 42 percent from the field (27-of-64) and 83 percent at the free-throw line (10-of-12).

- The Lady Eagles got 25 points from their bench, led by Hart's 11 and seven from Ramiah "Moonie" Augurson, who went 3-of-4 from the field and knocked down her lone 3-point attempt.

- Kylie Marshall chipped in six points, Mariah Clayton had five points and five rebounds, Meloney Thames added four points and Miriam Prince scored three.

- Turnovers remain something to clean up. Southern Miss committed 16 of them, and the Gamecocks held a 17-14 edge in points off turnovers.

- Kamryn Corporan led Jacksonville State with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Camden Ward added 13 points, and Gabby Morales scored 12 off the bench.

A Full Week at Reed Green

Southern Miss Lady Eagles HC Missy Bilderback calls out instructions during a 70-54 win over Jacksonville State. | Josh House

Four home games, four home wins. The Lady Eagles went 10-5 at Reed Green a year ago, and it appears they have another year of a legitimate home-court advantage in store. That will be important as the schedule gets tougher.

The Lady Eagles will be back at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday night to take on McNeese. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and air on ESPN+. Southern Miss will then have a Sunday matinee against Mississippi State at Reed Green at 2 p.m.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Lady Eagles coverage throughout the 2026-27 season.