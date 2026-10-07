Chander Watts Returns Stronger, Embraces Defensive Challenge at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss' Chandler Watts knows how he wants to introduce himself to the Sun Belt this season when he gets opportunities. He wants to make life difficult for whoever he's guarding. After a broken hand kept him out last season, the redshirt sophomore is preparing to put a year's worth of work into action for the Golden Eagles.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing from Clermont, Florida, has added 15 pounds of muscle since last year and possesses enough athleticism to contribute at multiple positions as needed. With three years of eligibility remaining, Watts has plenty of time to keep developing, but he also hopes to show off some of his offseason improvements as early as this season.

Watts recently spoke with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI to give the fan base a better picture of what his journey has looked like so far and where it could be heading.

A Southern Miss Connection That Held Through Injury

Chandler Watts during his preseason Southern Miss photoshoot. | Southern Miss Athletics

Watts arrived at Southern Miss for the 2025-26 season after averaging 9.2 points per game on 52 percent shooting as a freshman at Eastern Florida State Community College in 2024-25. He credits the conversations with head coach Jay Ladner and his staff for helping him feel comfortable with the decision to come to Hattiesburg.

“So initially, I was recruited a little later, but that really didn't matter to me because of the way that Coach Ladner, Coach Noah, and Coach Bryce were talking to me in the recruiting process. They made their pitch, and I thought it was great. They all seemed very genuine and still are,” Watts told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.

That initial impression carried into his first year with the Golden Eagles, when an injury just before the season opener changed his plans.

“I broke my hand right before the first game [last year], so I was out for a while, but they were always just seeing if I was good and checking in on me. If I had to go to the doctor's, they were always asking what the doctor said and staying involved through the whole process," Watts said. "That really meant something to me, because it showed me they really cared. ... And then when I got back, I was just helping the team where I could. I was on scout team, and they were just really supportive of me getting back to practicing."

His work on the scout team gave him a way to help Southern Miss while easing back into basketball. Just as meaningful for Watts, the support he received during that process reinforced the relationships that brought him to the program in the first place.

Turning Time Away Into Added Strength

Southern Miss men's basketball's Chandler Watts during a summer workout on the Golden Eagles' football field. | Southern Miss Athletics

Missing a season was a difficult adjustment, but Watts found areas of his game he could continue improving. Along with working on his shot, ball handling and finishing, he devoted more time to the weight room, adding strength he believes will help him handle contact on both ends of the floor. That work has paid off, because, as mentioned earlier, Watts has added 15 pounds of muscle since arriving in Hattiesburg.

“At first, when you go through injuries like that, your mental is affected, but I tried to just stay positive and look on the bright side, taking time to just work on my shot and other areas of my game," Watts said.

"My ball handling and finishing got stronger. I really took my time in the weight room since I wasn't playing. So I was going extra hard in the weight room. I feel like those added pounds of muscle really help me now, especially on the defensive end, where I can bump defenders off their line. But also, on the offensive end, I can get by my defender better than before: bump them, get to the lane, finish through contact, create fouls, and just get to the free-throw line."

That added strength fits the way Southern Miss expects to use him. Watts has the size to play as a bigger wing or slide to power forward in certain situations, and finishing through contact and drawing fouls could help him contribute offensively as he works to establish his place in the rotation.

Making His Presence Felt

Southern Miss' Chandler Watts during a summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

Watts' combination of size, athleticism and ball skills gives him several ways to help the Golden Eagles. He sees opportunities to attack the basket, find teammates, and turn defensive rebounds into transition chances, all while maintaining the energy he wants to bring to the team every day.

“I feel like I'm bringing a bunch of energy on defense, on offense, off the court, just a bunch of energy. Whether it's on offense by attacking the rim, finishing, finding my open man, getting downhill, getting to the free throw line, hitting free throws, or on the defensive end, just bringing constant pressure and having good footwork, guarding the best player on the court, making it tough on everybody that's in front of me," Watts said.

"That's really what I see my role being. Also, I think I can use my athleticism to get rebounds on both sides of the court, and if it's on the defensive end, I can push the fast break."

Chandler Watts rises for a dunk during a Southern Miss summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

The coaching staff's expectations line up with that assessment. How consistently Watts handles those responsibilities, especially on defense and on the boards, will help determine the size of his role this season.

“Just being one of the best defenders we have on the team, one of the best rebounders we have on the team, and always being that energy guy that picks everybody up full court, guards the best player, and makes it hard for that player every single game," Watts said when asked about what the coaching staff's expectations are for him.

"They told me they want my presence to be felt throughout the Sun Belt when I'm on defense. Every time we play a game, they want the other team to know they have to be guarded by Chandler Watts."

Earning that kind of reputation will come through the daily details by applying pressure, staying engaged on the glass and making opponents work hard for their opportunities. Those are meaningful contributions he can pursue each time he steps on the floor, regardless of how many shots come his way.

Ambition Beyond Basketball

Southern Miss' Chandler Watts during his preseason photoshoot. | Southern Mis Athletics

Watts' drive also extends to the classroom. A former high school valedictorian who has made the President's List, he is studying business entrepreneurship at Southern Miss while running his own business, giving him a direct way to apply what he learns as he goes.

He credits his parents for establishing the importance of education early and helping him approach school with the same commitment he brings to basketball.

“It really comes from my parents, my mom, my dad. They always instilled education in me at a young age. They made me know that it's very important to have a good education. It was never just basketball," Watts said.

"My mom made sure it was always basketball and education, and that has helped me a lot so far. That's what you need to succeed in life. You have to be smart to succeed in life and know what you're doing. Right now, I'm majoring in business entrepreneurship because I actually have my own business. So all the stuff I'm learning in business entrepreneurship, marketing, management, I'm trying to apply that to my own business."

Chandler Watts is looking to use his Southern Miss education to continue building his own business. | Southern Miss Athletics

His classwork already has a practical purpose in his life, with lessons in marketing and management informing how he runs his business. As he prepares for the chance to secure a larger basketball role this season, Watts is also building toward goals that extend beyond his time on the court.

For Watts, the season ahead is a chance to bring all of his preparation together. He has built strength, stayed involved in building relationships with his teammates, and developed a deeper understanding of what Southern Miss needs from him. Now he just has to take advantage of the opportunities he receives to build toward realizing his potential.

Golden Eagle fans can get an early first look at Watts and the men's basketball team during a free Black-Gold Scrimmage at Reed Green Coliseum on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.