College Baseball Rankings: Golden Eagles Soar Back Into Top 15 After Successful Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss baseball team is coming off a successful 3-1 week after pulling off a walk-off win over Tulane at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday and then defeating South Alabama on the road over the weekend. Through 44 games, the Golden Eagles are 31-13 overall and 13-8 in Sun Belt play, and they saw their RPI rise from No. 12 to No. 6 over this past week.

After dropping into the bottom part of the Top-25 college baseball rankings over the last few weeks, the Golden Eagles have gotten back on track with two consecutive 3-1 weeks and have soared back up those rankings as postseason positioning starts to take shape. Here's a look at where Southern Miss landed in Monday's latest rankings.

Eags Keep Rising

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D1Baseball : The Golden Eagles moved up from No. 18 to No. 12 in D1Baseball's Week 12 rankings.

Baseball America : The Golden Eagles moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in Baseball America's Week 12 rankings.

Perfect Game : The Golden Eagles moved up from No. 22 to No. 15 in Perfect Game's Week 12 rankings.

Check back here later today for updates as more rankings are released.

The Week Ahead

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The Golden Eagles will play their final midweek game of the season at Tulane on Tuesday night. After that, they'll be back at The Pete this coming weekend to take on Louisiana Monroe. Although head coach Christian Ostrander and the guys will definitely take any series win they can get, a sweep would certainly help their cause, as Appalachian State is currently on their heels for that second-place spot in the Sun Belt standings.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout this week. Also, be on the lookout for the latest episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond later today, where we'll be discussing the last week of Southern Miss baseball.