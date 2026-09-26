Coming to the 'Burg: 3 PRCC Baseball Players Commit to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss head baseball coach Christian Ostrander received commitments from three impressive recruits currently at Pearl River Community College. Sophomores right-handed pitcher JP Abt, outfielder Jackson Estes (lefty bat), and right-handed pitcher Preston McAdory all announced their commitments within 72 hours of each other last week and will look to join the Golden Eagles for the 2028 season.

Since taking over the helm, Coach Ostrander has continued to solidify the Golden Eagles' strong PRCC pipeline by bringing in more talent to a program that is riding a 10-year, 40-win season streak. Other recent PRCC players brought over the last few years include right-handed pitchers Camden Clark, Landon Payne, Drew Harrison, and more.

This week, we take a closer look at what each of these new commits brings to Southern Miss.

RHP JP Abt

JP Abt on the mound for PRCC during the 2026 season. | @jpabtjr

In his freshman campaign, Abt appeared in 18 games, mainly out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.54 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 48.1 innings pitched. Additionally, he held a 7-0 record for the Wildcats in '26.

In addition to his pitching, Abt made an impact in the lineup. In 26 at-bats, he hit one home run, drove in six runs, and drew three walks. With Coach Ostrander's history of bringing in players with two-way experience, this commitment makes a lot of sense,

Before signing with PRCC, Abt attended Hartfield HS in Flowood, Mississippi. Fun fact? Henry Abt, freshman outfielder for the Golden Eagles, is the younger brother of JP. Expect Henry to be a candidate for the starting center field job for '27. You can read our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI one-on-one interview with Henry here.

OF Jackson Estes

Jackson Estes is looking to bring some solid hitting numbers to the Golden Eagles in 2028. | @jackson.estes_7

Estes was one of the most reliable bats in the Wildcats' lineup throughout his freshman season, posting a .423 batting average and an outstanding .502 on-base percentage. Additionally, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 75 runs over 59 games played.

Defensively, Estes was nearly perfect in the outfield, committing only one error and recording 76 putouts in his first season with the Wildcats. After helping PRCC win the NJCAA Division II National Championship, he was named to the NJCAA World Series All-Tournament team and was named First Team All-MACCC.

Before signing with the Wildcats, he attended Germantown HS in Madison, Mississippi.

RHP Preston McAdory

Preston McAdory on the mound for PRCC during the 2026 season. | @ansleybrenttv

To begin his collegiate career, McAdory pitched in 13 games, mostly as a starter. In 30 innings pitched, he posted a 5.10 earned run average and a 1.73 walks-plus-hits-per-inning-pitched (WHIP).

His strikeouts per nine innings caught my attention: 13.20, with 44 strikeouts throughout his freshman campaign. McAdory attended George County HS in Lucedale, Mississippi, before signing with PRCC.

Since being hired as the head coach for the Golden Eagles, it's been very entertaining to see how Coach Ostrander constructs his roster each offseason. With the additions of Abt, Estes, and McAdory, the future looks bright in Baseburg.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles baseball coverage in the coming weeks as fall scrimmages begin.