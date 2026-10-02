Explaining the 'Protect College Sports Act' and How It Could Affect Southern Miss

Spearheaded by a coalition of members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, the Protect College Sports Act has become one of the hottest topics this college football season. But how significant is the act to Southern Miss athletics and to college athletics as a whole? Let's take a closer look.

What is the Protect College Sports Act?

[U.S. Capitol] On September 28, 2026, the Protect College Sports Act passed through the United States Senate with a 77-22 vote. Now, the act is in wait at the U.S. House of Representatives. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), the Protect College Sports Act was created to regulate Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and provide limited antitrust exemptions for schools and colleges to produce and sell college media rights. With the recent surge in high-figure NIL deals at some of the largest football programs in the country, and the NIL deals being used to persuade players in a way that just a few years ago was illegal, lawmakers saw this as the opportunity to move in.

Senator Cruz, along with his 10 cosponsors, which included four Republicans and five Democrats, circulated this bill into circulation in early June 2026, and after 73 amendments and fixes were made, the Protect College Sports Act finally passed the U.S. Senate on the night of September 28. Now the bill must pass through the House of Representatives, and if so, it will make its way to President Donald Trump's desk, where Senator Cruz and his cosponsors expect passage to be easy. Cruz has even proposed that President Trump sign the bill on an episode of ESPN's College GameDay.

Main Proponents of the Protect College Sports Act

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schools, conferences, or coaches cannot restrict a player’s ability to market or earn compensation or enter an NIL Deal.

Schools, conferences, or third-party affiliations cannot use a player’s name, image, or likeness unless all parties to the agreement are on the same terms regarding it.

Players are allowed one transfer without losing a year of eligibility. Should a player transfer more than once, they must sit out one academic year.

Players who claim more than $600 in NIL compensation must report that amount to their respective institutions.

NIL Agents must register with a state and cap agent endorsement fees at 5%.

Authorized Grants are provided to further improve the broadband, technology, and media infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Where does Southern Miss stand in this act?

Southern Miss wide receiver Davis Dalton (11) makes an incredible catch for a first down at Tulane. | Josh House

Regarding this act, Southern Miss stands in a place that might look great from a distance. There has been a good portion of Golden Eagle faithful who have had issues with players constantly leaving for bigger roles (or paychecks) at bigger schools with more funds over the last several years. However, if this act gets passed as law, players would only be able to transfer once before losing eligibility for a year.

For example: Nasim Cairo, a standout defensive lineman for the Golden Eagles this season, transferred in from Southeastern Missouri over the offseason. Since it was his first transfer, under this act, Cairo would still have been eligible to play the 2026 season at Southern Miss. However, in quarterback Ethan Hampton's case, he would have had to wait a year before playing at Southern Miss in 2026, since it was his second transfer. Hampton started his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, then transferred to Illinois in 2025 before moving to Hattiesburg earlier this year.

Current Status of the Protect College Sports Act

The Sun Belt Conference's Statement on the Protect College Sports Act, issued by Commissioner Keith Gill. | Sun Belt Conference

At 9:42 pm on Sept. 28, 2026, the Protect College Sports Act passed through the U.S. Senate by a total vote of 77 in favor to 22 opposed. Now, the act is awaiting passage on the floor of the House of Representatives. Senator Cruz and his cosponsors have labeled this bill a high priority to get the House to reconvene and pass the act within the next four weeks. However, the House is not expected to meet again until the week after the midterm elections, or the week of Nov. 9. Whether the House will meet to vote on this sooner than expected remains unknown.

President Trump has been a vocal supporter of the Protect College Sports Act, as well as college football personalities such as Nick Saban (former Alabama HC) and Charlie Baker (NCAA President), and has also received full backing from 24 college football conferences, including the Sun Belt Conference. President Trump's support for the act has led him to treat it as a crucial bill, and to plan to sign it as soon as it reaches his desk. "This is a really big deal," President Trump said, "It will not only save the colleges, but it will save the sport."

For all the latest on the Protect College Sports Act as well as its effect on USM and coverage of Golden Eagle Athletics, be sure to follow Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.