Former Southern Miss Baseball Star Exemplifies What Makes The Program So Special
HATTIESBURG – There are many things that make the Southern Miss baseball program so special. Obviously, on-field success plays a big role in that, as the Golden Eagles have amassed numerous accolades over the last decade-plus, solidifying their status as a perennial contender in college baseball. But that success wouldn't be possible without the special and eternal bonds players have formed with their teammates, their coaches, the fan base, and the university as a whole.
Former Southern Miss baseball star Slade Wilks, who played his final game in the Black and Gold in 2024, is a prime example of what it means to be a Golden Eagle to your core. Although his playing days are behind him, you can still catch the "Bunker Hill Bomber" at Pete Taylor Park, cheering on his team from The 16 oz. Lounge or The Roost. Recently, I caught up with Wilks to gauge his excitement about the upcoming season, which begins at The Pete on Feb. 13 against UC Santa Barbara.
Expectations For This Year's Pitching Staff
"First off, I would say you gotta gotta start with your Friday night guy, Colby Allen," Wilks tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I'm super excited for him, just to watch him pitch on Friday night. He's ready, and he is the ultimate competitor. There's no one, as a former player, and now as a fan, who loves going to games ... there's no one I'd rather see pitch on Friday nights going against another team's best guy than Colby Allen."
Allen had a chance to leave for the MLB Draft after last season, but he couldn't turn down the opportunity to not only continue developing his game with one of the best pitching coach staffs in the nation, but also, just to soak in one more special season at Southern Miss. In our recent 1-on-1 interview with Golden Eagles head coach Christian Ostrander, he revealed that Allen has added a changeup to his pitch arsenal, which already includes an "above average" fastball and slider.
As for rising sophomore lefty pitcher Grayden Harris, Wilks is expecting him to take the next step and become the Saturday starter this year.
"Grayden Harris, you know, we'll see. I fully expect them to be the Saturday guy, just kind of from what I'm hearing," Wilks said. "Had a great season for a freshman. You don't see many freshmen come out of high school and immediately be a weekend starter for Southern Miss or Division I baseball in general. From what I'm hearing, he's only gotten better and has worked on his arsenal a little bit more, perfecting this craft. There's a lot of difference a year makes, having another whole year under Coach Ostrander, especially on the pitching side. I expect really big things out of him."
Centerpiece Of The Offensive Lineup
"I think obviously you gotta start with 'Bull,' Matthew Russo, that is. That's what we call him. He's gonna kind of be the centerpiece of that lineup," Wilks said of Russo being the heartbeat of the team. Russo was recently ranked as the No. 15 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball.
"He's the leader on offense and defense," Wilks said. "The team, they kind of rally around him. He's always been a great leader, and he goes about doing it the right way. I fully expect him to lead with the bat as well. Offensive power numbers for sure."
Playing For Both Coach Scott Berry And Coach Oz
"First off, one thing that's special about USM (baseball) is the fact that not a lot changed when we went from Coach Berry to Coach Oz. I played for Coach Berry my first three years, and then Coach Oz my last. And I think what makes our program so special is the fact that there's a lot of similarity (between the two). You didn't bring in someone who didn't know anything about our culture, our tradition of excellence, and things like that," Wilks said.
"And, you know, there are some ways they're different too. I would say Coach Oz is a little more of a hands-on type of coach, especially with the pitchers. He's still gonna be there with the pitchers every day. Whereas Coach Berry, he was more of ... he would back off a little bit more. Kinda let his guys play in a sense. But I think there's a lot of similarities there, and I enjoyed playing for both of them."
Contending For A Championship
"I'm really excited (for this year)," Wilks said. "I think they return a lot. They lose some big pieces offensively, but they also have a good core returning too, and a lot of guys who have a lot of experience. The more experience you can bring back, that's huge–a lot of the same faces on the pitching staff.
"But the expectations are the same. We wanna be competing for championships every year, and I think this year is no different. I think they have the ability to do that."
See Ya At The Pete!
Wilks knows a thing or two about slugging, as he's tied for sixth place on the Southern Miss all-time home runs list, totalling 46 during his career. Even though his chapter as a player has closed, his chapter as a coach is just now opening after welcoming his son into the world toward the end of last year. We could very well see "Bunker Hill Bomber" Jr. in the near future.
"Absolutely," Wilks said when asked if we'll see him and his new family of three at The Pete often this season. "I can't wait. I'm actually going to hang out with (Carson) Paetow and Billy Butler tonight, and I know we'll be talking about it. But yeah, this year will look a little different for me. I'll be able to bring my son to The Pete, something I'm super excited about. You know, start letting him grow up there in the Spring."
Love and passion for Southern Miss baseball doesn't end for the players when their playing days are over, as Wilks has proven. It's one big, happy Golden Eagle family for life—players, fans, and coaches alike, and that's truly what makes the program as special as it is.