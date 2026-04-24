Former Southern Miss Great Reflects on His Time at USM, Bout with Cancer & More

One thing that makes the Southern Miss baseball program so great is how a handful of its players still stay connected to the university and the Hattiesburg community.

A recent example of this comes from former Golden Eagles baseball great Michael Artman, who joined the To The Top Talk podcast last week to discuss his time at Southern Miss, beating cancer as a young man, being a family man now, and much more.

Being Recruited by Legendary Head Coach Scott Berry

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Because he had a late birthday in August, Artman admits that he wasn't physically mature as a senior in high school, which is why he only had one offer from Hinds Community College. However, after hitting the weight room and showing more of that physical maturity after playing ball at Hinds, Artman caught the attention of legendary former Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry.

While playing in a summer tournament in Memphis, Artman was being recruited by Berry while not even knowing he was in the stands watching.

“I was playing in Memphis in a (Fourth of July summer) tournament," Artmant said. "I was playing second base. I was backing up every throw, and I was beating out every ball I hit to the infield. After the game, Coach Berry was like, 'Look, Michael, I need you on our team. If you can do that out here, you can bring something special to our team,' and he offered me a scholarship. I didn't know Scott Berry was in the stands, that's just how I played.”

How Artman Won His At-Bats

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Artman still holds the Southern Miss program record for singles in a single season with 82 in 1999, when the Golden Eagles went 40-23 and made it to their first NCAA Regional since 1991. He also led the team that year with a .408 batting average, 106 hits and 19 stolen bases.

“I was never intimidated by a pitcher," Artman said. "I got into the box thinking I was better than that pitcher. If you have any doubts, you’re not going to win that at bat.”

Overcoming Cancer at an Early Age

When Artman was just 20 years old, he got told what nobody wants to hear, especially while being so young: "You have cancer." Artman missed the entire 2000 season due to having testicular cancer, but he was blessed to catch it early and become cancer-free during that year. Although that was a tough part of his life to navigate, Artman is thankful for how it has shaped his life since.

“From being on top of the mountain, and being an all-American... to being told the words that you never want to hear, that you have cancer," Artman said.

"I heard that at an early age, and it changed my life. I'm a better person, I'm a better father, I'm a better son, I'm a better husband, because I had a life-altering experience at an early age. ... Every birthday, every holiday, every day, is just that much more special for me.”

Artman still spends plenty of time at the ballpark, as he now has three sons. In fact, he did this interview while at one of their practices. You can listen to the entire To The Top Talk interview with Artman below. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage heading into the weekend.