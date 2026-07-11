Four Southern Miss Football Players Earn Preseason All-Sun Belt Honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As the Blake Anderson era begins in Hattiesburg, expectations are building, and Southern Miss is already receiving some national media recognition.

This week, Athlon Sports released its 2026 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team, with four Golden Eagles earning preseason honors. While Southern Miss doesn’t have a long list of selections, the players recognized are expected to play significant roles as Anderson looks to guide the program through his first season as head coach.

Broderick Roman | Southern Miss Football

Leading the way for Southern Miss on Athlon Sports' list is graduate offensive lineman Broderick Roman, who was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Roman transferred to Southern Miss two seasons ago after a productive career at Eastern Michigan, and he immediately brought experience, toughness, and leadership to the offensive line. He quickly became a critical piece for the Golden Eagles, starting all 13 games at center during the 2025 season.

As Southern Miss enters 2026, I believe Roman’s value cannot be overstated. He is the lone returning starter on the offensive line and will be counted on to anchor a group filled with new faces.

A.J. Little | Chattanooga Times Free Press

Joining him on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team is redshirt junior wide receiver A.J. Little. After transferring from Chattanooga, Little arrives with proven production and the ability to stretch the field.

His combination of size, reliable hands, and playmaking ability makes him one of the most intriguing weapons in Southern Miss’ offense. Coach Anderson and offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo are gurus at developing quarterbacks and receivers, so it wouldn't surprise us if Little has a big year.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Robert Briggs (14) gaining yardage in a game between Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Troy Trojans and in the NCAA Men’s Basketball game. November 29, 2025 (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com) | Robert Briggs | Joe Harper Photography

The Golden Eagles also placed redshirt senior running back Robert Briggs on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team. After a productive sophomore season at Utah State, Briggs suffered a season-ending injury in the 2024 opener and later entered the transfer portal.

Briggs transferred to Southern Miss ahead of the 2025 season, bringing experience and versatility to the Golden Eagles’ backfield. During his first year in Hattiesburg, he rushed 62 times for 304 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while also showing the ability to contribute as a receiver.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Robert Briggs (14) breaks into the open in a game between Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Troy Trojans and in the NCAA Men’s Basketball game. November 29, 2025 (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com) | Robert Briggs | Joe Harper Photography

Now entering the 2026 season as a redshirt senior, I believe Briggs is primed for a larger role and could help lead Southern Miss’ rushing attack. His ability to make an impact both as a runner and receiver should make him a key piece in Blake Anderson’s offense.

Kaden Saunders | Joe Hermitt | Penn Live Patriot-News

Rounding out the selections is redshirt junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders, who also earned Preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team honors. The former Penn State receiver brings explosive speed and big-play ability to Hattiesburg.

If he stays healthy, Saunders has the potential to become one of the conference’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

While these four players earned preseason recognition, they likely won’t be the only Golden Eagles to make an impact this fall. One of the biggest storylines entering the season is how quickly Anderson’s roster comes together.

Southern Miss added several transfers and returning contributors who have the talent to outperform expectations, and there are plenty of players capable of emerging as All-Sun Belt candidates by season’s end. Preseason honors are exactly that: preseason. They recognize potential and past production, but what ultimately matters is what happens between the lines this fall.

The Blake Anderson era begins in a game between Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl. December 23, 2025 (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com) | Blake Anderson | Joe Harper Photography

If Blake Anderson’s first Southern Miss team develops the way many inside the program believe it can, don’t be surprised if this list looks much different when postseason awards are announced. Four preseason selections may just be the beginning.

We are exactly 56 days away from Southern Miss Football kicking off its season at The Rock in Hattiesburg, MS, against Alcorn State, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will continue to keep you covered as the preseason progresses.