From Fourth String to QB1? John White Turning Heads at Southern Miss Spring Practice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As the Southern Miss football team continues to make its way through spring training, first-year head coach Blake Anderson is starting to get a better picture of what key positional competitions are going to look like.

With Braylon Braxton out of eligibility and going pro, the Golden Eagles will have a new starting QB in 2026, and according to Anderson, redshirt sophomore John White is turning heads in spring practices and is a contender for the starting position.

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“Last spring, he needed a cut-off man to throw the ball to the far side of the field. And he knew it," Anderson said. "He knew he couldn’t make that throw. With what we do with our wide splits, that separates a ton of quarterbacks. He’s making that (throw) daily at this point. He did a great job in the offseason. His timing, his bottom-half technique, his power has been produced so much better.”

Although White had to improve physically, his football IQ was never an issue, according to Anderson. Now things are starting to come together for the West, Miss. native.

"He's always been one of the smartest quarterbacks in the room," Anderson said. "Literally one of the smartest quarterbacks I've ever coached. He has a confidence about him that he didn't have when he first started."

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White, who finished his high school career at Madison-Ridgeland Academy as Mississippi's all-time career leader in passing yards (15,259), was unable to find consistent playing time as a true freshman at Southern Miss in 2024. He appeared in just four games while completing 17-of-31 passes for 240 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Going from fourth-string to starting QB at Southern Miss would be quite the story for the in-state talent.

“I told him from last spring, if something doesn’t change, man, you’re going to be playing FCS ball,” Anderson said. “To where we ended up at the end of the season, man, he made light years. He’s got the it factor. He’s in the mix. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s the guy taking the snaps in the fall.”

White’s emergence is certainly a feel-good story to keep an eye on, but he’s not alone in the Golden Eagles’ starting QB race. Ethan Hampton didn’t transfer in from Illinois to watch, and Landry Lyddy has already shown he can deliver in moments that matter. Add in White as the sophomore riser with momentum, and suddenly Southern Miss has a three-man battle with real juice. If spring is any indication, this quarterback competition is far from decided, and it might end up defining the Golden Eagles’ 2026 season.