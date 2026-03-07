Grayden Harris Career Day Helps No. 10 Southern Miss Secure Series vs. North Alabama
HATTIESBURG, Miss – Going into Saturday's game against North Alabama with a chance to win the series, No. 10 Southern Miss was confident it could get the job done with sophomore LHP Grayden Harris on the mound.
Thanks to a masterclass performance by Harris, paired with some clutch hitting late, the Golden Eagles secured the series with a 6-1 win at Pete Taylor Park. Southern Miss improved to 13-2 on the year, while North Alabama fell to 7-8.
Harris Rise to Stardom Continues
Harris was great in Ruston last weekend, as he pitched six shutout innings in a win over Louisiana Tech. He certainly rode that momentum into today's game, finishing with a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings with only three hits, one walk, and one run given up. With the win, Harris improved to 3-0 on the year.
North Alabama created a little trouble for Harris in the top of the seventh, as it got its lone run across off a Cayden Sheffield double to make it 2-1, USM. Although the Lions had an opportunity to tie the game, some hesitation from catcher Wes Walker coming home from third allowed USM shortstop Seth Smith to throw him out at the plate to preserve the lead and end the frame.
Morrison, Urban Go Yard
Senior outfielder Joey Urban got the scoring started on Saturday, as he sent a solo shot 367 feet off the scoreboard in left field to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. It was the two-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week's fifth home run of the season.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, senior second baseman Kyle Morrison followed suit by hitting fifth homer of the year to give Southern Miss a 2-0 lead. It was also a solo shot that went 370 and nearly hit off the same spot of the scoreboard as Urban's did.
Knockout Punch in the Eighth
The Golden Eagles slammed the door on the Lions in the bottom of the eighth inning, as a Drey Barrett sacrifice fly, later followed by a three-RBI double from Smith with the bases loaded, gave USM a commanding 6-1 lead heading to the ninth.
Josh Och finished out the last two frames for the Golden Eagles, finishing with two strikeouts while giving up just one hit on 35 pitches. He earned his second save of the year.
Including the Round Rock Classic a few weekends ago, Southern Miss will go for its third consecutive sweep on Sunday with sophomore RHP McCarty English set to take the mound against North Alabama.