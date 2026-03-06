Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

How Louisiana Tech's Dispute with Conference USA Could Affect Southern Miss Schedule

With about seven months to go until football season, Southern Miss' football matchup with Louisiana Tech, which is expected to be a Sun Belt Conference game, could have some questions surrounding it.

Louisiana Tech is hoping to start this upcoming football season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
HATTIESBURG, Miss – When Southern Miss finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2026 football season with the addition of a home game against UConn last month, it did so with the expectation of Louisiana Tech joining the Sun Belt Conference this year.

The Bulldogs were previously scheduled to come to M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg as a non-conference opponent until they accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt last summer. However, despite ongoing negotiations since August 2025, Louisiana Tech and CUSA have yet to reach a resolution. On Thursday, Louisiana Tech filed a lawsuit.

Louisiana Tech's Statement Regarding Lawsuit Against Conference USA

“Today, Louisiana Tech took a necessary step in the best interest of its student athletes. When we joined Conference USA in 2013, its membership was different, its scheduling was different, and the landscape of college athletics was very different. Seven months ago, we notified CUSA of our intent to exit in July 2026. We have worked in good faith toward an amicable separation within conference bylaws. The proposed 2026 football schedule drafted by CUSA left us no choice but to pursue this remedy," Louisiana Tech said in an official statement on Thursday.

“Our move to the Sun Belt enhances the experience of our student athletes, renews regional rivalries, and significantly benefits the Louisiana economy. Additionally CUSA has previously acknowledged the difficulty of crafting an 11-team schedule if we were to remain next year. We have tried to offer a fair financial resolution to this dispute and are hopeful that we can resolve it without resorting to prolonged litigation.”

Hearing Has Been Scheduled

This ongoing dispute explains why Southern Miss hasn't revealed its conference schedule. That can't be done until Louisiana Tech and CUSA come to some sort of resolution. The Bulldogs requested an injunction so that they could officially join the Sun Belt in July as they had hoped, but according to a filing from Friday, a Louisiana judge denied the request, and a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March 19.

That means, for now, there will be at least one question mark regarding the Golden Eagles' Sun Belt schedule as spring football nears. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more on this story as it develops.

