How Southern Miss Could Benefit From College Football’s New 2022 Eligibility Ruling

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – A shockwave swept across the college football landscape over the weekend as U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney of Colorado granted an injunction requiring the NCAA to give the entire high school class of 2022 athletes a fifth year of eligibility.

This injunction reportedly grants eligibility only and will not change transfer portal rules, roster caps or revenue share caps. The easiest move for eligible players to make would be to return to their incumbent schools, if possible. However, if players graduated or entered the transfer portal in the spring, they can reportedly go anywhere. Also, the NCAA is pushing back on allowing players who have signed a pro contract since the spring to be eligible. The new transfer portal window is open now through Aug. 10.

What Could It Mean for Southern Miss?

Members of the Southern Miss offense run a drill during a spring game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a Southern Miss program that had to bring in more than 70 new players over the offseason, this injunction could've been a lot more helpful had it happened earlier. However, with the 2026 season about a month away from kicking off, there are still ways first-year head coach Blake Anderson can take advantage and fill some roster gaps ahead of the Sept. 5 season opener against Alcorn State at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles, while acknowledging they still have a long way to go, remain optimistic about the roster that has been put in place. However, with fall camp getting underway on Tuesday, Coach Anderson and the rest of the staff will now have some time to decide whether any additional roster alterations are needed.

Based on the criteria needed for Class of 2022 players to have a fifth year of eligibility, this appears to be the list of the players from Southern Miss' 2025 roster who could technically return to Hattiesburg: Aloali'i Maui (OL), Jameer Lewis (DL), Eric Thomas Jr. (DL), Joseph Harper (LB), Greg Nunnery (OL), Kyirin Heath (TE), Logan Gregory (P).

I am ready and willing to return for a fifth year of college football if deemed eligible under the new NCAA ruling for the Class of 2022. I have stayed prepared and would be grateful for the opportunity to compete one more season and represent a program with pride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/jnPoFe6GST — Aloalii Maui (@AloaliiM) August 3, 2026

The Golden Eagles, in our opinion, actually have quite a bit of underrated talent in this year's offensive line room, but there's also a lack of experience. Because of that, Maui might be the most natural fit to return, especially since he's used to playing for Coach Anderson, who was the offensive coordinator last season before taking the head-coaching job when Charles Huff left for Memphis in December.

Heath is another interesting name we'll be keeping an eye on. Despite not always showing consistency week to week, the 6-5, 240-pound Texas native showed some impressive flashes at tight end during the 2025 season, appearing in 10 games and recording 19 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns. We won't hold our breath here, though.

Obviously, just because those players listed above could return to Southern Miss with a fifth year of eligibility doesn't necessarily mean they will. But it's still good to know who those eligible players are just in case something does happen over the next week or so. Aside from just Southern Miss players from last year, there could be other transfer portal-eligible players from different schools around the country who could be in play.

Anderson has already preached that this fall camp might be the most important one he's ever been a part of in his coaching career, and this new NCAA eligibility tweak for the Class of 2022 may have now made it even more important. Or, maybe the current roster hits the ground running in Week 1 of fall camp, giving the coaching staff confidence that reinforcements aren't needed. We'll see how it unfolds.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be on campus Tuesday to bring you coverage of the first day of fall camp. Stay tuned for more updates between now and the new transfer portal closing date of Aug. 10.