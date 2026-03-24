How to Watch No. 11 Southern Miss at No. 6 Mississippi State
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For the second time this season, Southern Miss will face Mississippi State in what will likely be the best midweek game in the country on Tuesday night in Starkville.
The last time these two ballclubs met on March 3 at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, it was a Top-10 matchup the Golden Eagles ended up winning in dramatic fashion, 7-6. This time around, it barely missed being a second Top-10 matchup, with Mississippi State at No. 6 and Southern Miss at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball rankings.
Eags Trying to Do What Hasn't Been Done Yet
As good as the Golden Eagles have been this season, Mississippi State has been even better when playing at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs boast a 16-0 record at home this season, and Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander knows his team will have its hands full on Tuesday night.
"Yeah, that's what I hear," Coach Oz said on SuperTalk's Eagle Hour about Mississippi State being undefeated at home. "They're great, man. They're a great team, and I know there's even more 'want' to pop us after we got from them here, but it's a great challenge. We're looking forward to going over there and competing tomorrow night against a really good team."
Weather Forecast, Pitching Matchup, How to Watch
The weather forecast for Starville on Tuesday evening calls for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. It looks like it'll be perfect baseball weather as the two in-state rivals go at it.
The Golden Eagles will be starting junior RHP Thomas Crabtree (0-1, 5.02 ERA) on the mound, and the Bulldogs will be starting junior RHP Chris Billingsley, Jr. (1-0, 6.75 ERA). Crabtree will be looking for a big bounce-back performance, as he was chased from Southern Miss' win over Troy on Saturday in the top of the second inning.
The game between Southern Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and you can watch it on SECN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for immediate postgame coverage following the game.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg