How to Watch: Southern Miss Baseball vs. North Alabama

The Golden Eagles look to bounce back from a disappointing midweek loss that snapped their 11-game win streak.

Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss. pitcher Colby Allen (6) throws a pitch in relief in a game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards in a NCAA baseball game. February 15, 2025.
HATTIESBURG, Miss – After suffering a disappointing loss to Nicholls at home on Wednesday, No. 10 Southern Miss will look to bounce back into the win column as it welcomes North Alabama to Pete Taylor Park this weekend.

Team Record Comparison

Despite their latest loss, the Golden Eagles still boast an 11-2 record and the No. 1 RPI in the nation. What's incredible about that is Southern Miss has yet to play its best baseball, so even though they're already in the Top 10 just a few weeks into the season, there's another level or two this team can reach.

North Alabama comes into this weekend's series with a 7-6 record. However, the Lions were competitive with Ole Miss on Wednesday, holding a 4-1 lead before ultimately losing the game 8-5. They also have an impressive 15-5 run-rule win over Murray State on their early-season resume.

After what happened on Wednesday at The Pete, the Golden Eagles could really use a sweep this weekend, but that might be easier said than done against a team that hasn't been swept yet this season.

Coach Oz Looking For Response

"We didn't show enough discipline (at the plate) to just grind out some at-bats, in my opinion–something we've been showing. ... It's something we've gotta learn from, for sure," Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said following Wednesday's loss.

“We don’t like getting beat here. We don’t like getting beat at all. I hope they are pissed off about it, and I look forward to seeing their response on Friday.”

How to Watch

If you won't be attending the games in person at The Pete this weekend, all three can be found on ESPN+. You can also listen to the games on the radio by visiting southernmiss.com. Stay tuned for more coverage from Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.

