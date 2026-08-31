HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For most of fall camp, much of the attention surrounding Southern Miss' offense understandably centered around who will eventually be the one taking the snaps under center.

But somewhere between the quarterback competition, offensive line shuffling and an abundance of playmakers fighting for touches, something started to materialize as camp progressed.

We got a preview of what offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo wants this unit to become.

Southern Miss running backs during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

The past month has been more about building the foundation of Southern Miss' offense rather than revealing the finished product. Still, Cefalo's comments throughout fall camp offered some telling clues about what Golden Eagle fans can expect once the games begin.

A dependable run game. RPOs that put decisions in the quarterback's hands. Enough skill-position depth to keep fresh bodies on the field. An offense capable of changing speeds on a defense rather than operating at one constant pace. And above almost everything else, trust.

Those principles will finally move from the practice field to Renasant Stadium on Saturday when Southern Miss opens the 2026 season against Alcorn State. Before that happens, here's what fall camp told us about Cefalo's vision for the Golden Eagles' offense.

The Run Game, RPOs and Trusting QB In-Game Adjustments

Ethan Hampton (5) before a Southern Miss fall camp scrimmage at The Rock on Aug. 15, 2026. | Josh House

Heading into fall camp, most probably would've assumed the Golden Eagles' passing game would be a good bit ahead of the running game, but the latter left some good first impressions.

"There's a bunch of positives being able to lean on the run game and the RPO game," Cefalo said. "Quarterbacks making really good decisions in the RPO game..."

That could put plenty of responsibility on whoever ultimately wins the quarterback job. Although redshirt-senior Ethan Hampton has missed time with a bone bruise injury to his throwing hand, one of his few scrimmage highlights from a few weeks ago included an impressive RPO keeper that would've ended up being around a 20-yard gain before that play was blown dead.

Southern Miss quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) throws a pass during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

That was one example of Cefalo wanting his quarterbacks capable of reading what the defense gives them, making checks at the line, and getting Southern Miss out of bad situations when necessary.

"We have to take advantage of the fact that they can make those adjustments," Cefalo said. "And maybe they can get us out of a bad play and into a better situation, and that's all I can ask for."

The goal is simple. Make the defense second-guess itself, increasing the chances of a goof-up on that end. If opponents commit too heavily to stopping the run, Southern Miss wants to answer in the passing game. If they give the Golden Eagles a favorable box, Cefalo has a deep enough backfield to attack it.

Play Fast and Find Trustworthy Players

Southern Miss wide receivers Mario Sanders (1), MJ Brown (3), and Kanden Saunders (7) before a fall camp scrimmage. | Josh House

After several weeks of players learning the offensive playbook and building up stamina in the unrelenting South Mississippi heat and humidity, Cefalo plans to run this offense fast, putting the opponents' defensive stamina to the test.

"From a mindset standpoint as an offense, we need to truly understand what this is going to take, how quickly we need to play, the ability to change speeds on the defense," Cefalo said.

That doesn't necessarily mean Southern Miss will play at breakneck speed on every single possession, but Cefalo wants to dictate the pace, whether that's quickly getting lined up and attacking before a defense can adjust or slowing things down when the situation calls for it.

The Golden Eagles have made quite a bit of progress since fall camp began more than three weeks ago. | Josh House

Having enough trustworthy players to execute that vision will be important. Cefalo has repeatedly praised the depth Southern Miss has developed at receiver, running back and tight end, but opportunities will still have to be earned by making good in-game decisions.

"The team has to feel like if you're out there with the first group, it was earned," Cefalo said. "It was earned through hard work, it was earned through trust, and it was earned through doing the right thing, more often than not."

Creativity Won't Matter Without Taking Care of the Football

Southern Miss running backs practicing ball protection during the first week of fall camp. | Josh House

There could be plenty to like about Cefalo's vision if everything comes together. Southern Miss is planning to run the football, rely on its quarterback to make winning throws and change the tempo to keep opponents off balance.

But none of that will matter much if the Golden Eagles give away possessions.

"The first thing that'll ever come out of my mouth as a negative is if you guys see us turn the ball over. That's a negative," Cefalo said. "We have to hold onto the football. We have to protect it."

Robert Briggs (2), Robert Henderson (20) and Steven Robinson (14) figure to be three key pieces within the Southern Miss running back room this season. | Josh Hous

That statement is partly why Hampton remained in position to win the starting quarterback job despite missing over a week with his hand injury, as Landry Lyddy and John White both had good moments in the team's scrimmages, but both also threw some untimely interceptions as well.

For all the freedom and flexibility Cefalo appears willing to give his offense, that might be the biggest condition attached to it. Southern Miss can be aggressive, play quickly and put decisions into the quarterback's hands, but protecting the football will remain non-negotiable. Make smart throws if you're the quarterback. Secure the football tightly if you're the ball carrier.

Now, We Finally Get to See It

Newly renamed Renasant Stadium, aka "The Rock," will welcome back fans this Saturday for the 2026 season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

For weeks, the backdrop has been whistles, practice jerseys and mostly empty seats.

Saturday, that changes.

Tailgating will be alive and well on campus. The Eagle Walk will once again bring the Golden Eagles into The Rock through a crowd waiting to see a new season begin. The Pride of Mississippi will provide that familiar soundtrack we all know and love, and DJ Kujho will be calling for The Rock to "Get Loud!" when Southern Miss needs it most.

DJ Kujho, wearing a "Trust The Vibe" shirt, gets Southern Miss fans hyped during The Eagle Walk. | DJ Kujho (@djkujho / X)

Somewhere amid all of that, Cefalo's offense will finally take the field with something fall camp could never completely provide: real consequences.

There will be no more scrimmage resets or moving on to the next period. The yards and downs will count. So will the touchdowns and, as Cefalo has repeatedly emphasized, the turnovers.

We know more now about what he wants this Golden Eagles offense to look like, and Saturday is when Southern Miss finally gets to show everyone that vision under the bright lights of The Rock.