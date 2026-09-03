'Little Eyes Looking Up': Southern Miss Football Sees Impact Beyond the Field at DuBard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Before the Southern Miss football players, coaches and cheerleaders ever stepped inside the classrooms Thursday morning, the students at the DuBard School for Language Disorders were already making their presence known.

As DuBard School Director Alison Webster spoke to the Golden Eagles before sending them off to meet the children, excitement could be heard building through the nearby classroom walls.

And once those classroom doors opened, there wasn't much containing it.

Football players were greeted by kids carrying footballs, T-shirts, posters and just about anything else they could find for an autograph. Others were eagerly awaiting the arrival of perhaps the most popular Golden Eagle in the building.

Southern Miss football players spent a part of their Thursday hanging out with DuBard students on Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

"Where's Seymour?!" several students gleefully called out, waiting for Southern Miss' mascot to make his appearance.

It was Black and Gold Day at DuBard School, and for a few hours, that facility became a reminder that what happens within a college athletics program can resonate well beyond wins, losses and Saturday afternoons.

"I think it's very good to have the players come visit because they're able to see their responsibility on campus, that they have little eyes looking up at them and really admiring them for what they do," Webster told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "They work hard, and we work hard, so making sure that they see our hard work is important."

That responsibility was something Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson wanted his players to recognize as well.

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson on the field before the Golden Eagles' first fall camp scrimmage. | Josh House

"Well, in a town like Hattiesburg especially, I just think this is huge for our guys to see the impact that they have, to see kids that are going to want to be just like them one day," Anderson told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "Just the responsibility that carries. That every action, every word, everything you do, there's people watching.

"There's a lot of young people watching, and there's a responsibility for us to do a great job of really being great examples and also respecting how many people here in the community make what we do possible."

It didn't take long for that impact to show itself.

Southern Miss football players sign autographs for DuBard students on Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

At one point, a Southern Miss coach signed a student's poster with the words, "To my best friend." Moments later, the child excitedly announced his new status to those around him.

"I have a football coach best friend!"

For the coach, it might have been a few words written on a poster. For the kid holding it, it clearly meant a great deal more. That type of moment was exactly what Webster hoped the Golden Eagles would take away from the visit.

Southern Miss football players, cheerleaders and coaches met with excited DuBard students on Thursday, signing autographs and making memories. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

"I hope they see that hard work pays off," Webster said. "The students we serve have a lot of challenges to overcome, but with hard work, family support, and the right services, they can do whatever they want to do.

"They look up to the players, and I hope the players saw today what an impact they can have on those who look up to them."

Anderson viewed the morning as a worthwhile break from the usual rhythm of preparing for a football season.

"I think this is a break in what we're doing to get some perspective and just the reality that they truly do impact a lot of people," Anderson said. "So it's awesome. I always love coming to this event every year."

Redshirt-junior cornerback Champ Lewis, who transferred in from Tulsa over the offseason, got his first real glimpse of that impact throughout the morning. Lewis, who wears No. 1 for the Golden Eagles, spotted multiple children wearing his jersey number and asking for his autograph on those jerseys. Some students even sent him away with a few souvenirs of his own.

Southern Miss cornerback Champ Lewis with his teammates holding up a banner that was autographed by DuBard students. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

"Man, it's a blessing," Lewis told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "It's a blessing to give back right here on campus. A lot of these people, their families are going to be at the games, so it's just a blessing to show face, shake hands, give these signatures, and spend some time with these kids.

"There were a couple of kids that had on No. 1 jerseys, which was pretty cool. I got a couple drawings and coloring sheets from some of the kids, so that was pretty cool too."

Redshirt-senior wide receiver Davis Dalton has spent his entire collegiate career at Southern Miss and was already well familiar with what Black and Gold Day is all about, but it never gets old for him.

"Yeah, it's always great to give back to the community," Dalton told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "Always like doing stuff like this, getting your name out, and everybody's always excited to see you. The kids are always ready to see you and give out autographs. It's always good and a cheerful day."

Southern Miss WR Davis Dalton (far left) and his teammates holding a banner autographed by DuBard students during their send-off on Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

For Dalton, though, the hope is that Thursday won't be the last time the players and children cross paths this fall.

"I hope the kids enjoyed the day being around the team and the experience," Dalton said. "I also hope they grow to love Southern Miss and want to come out to the games this year where we can see them again."

If you're familiar with Southern Miss' campus, chances are you're at least somewhat familiar with DuBard School as well, or at the very least, you've heard the name or seen the building. Webster provided some more details about the school that many people looking in from the outside might not know.

DuBard Director Alison Webster with Southern Miss mascot Seymour at Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

"Most people don't realize that we are a public school," Webster said. "We cost no money whatsoever for the children to attend our enrollment program."

And DuBard School's reach is preparing to grow to Southern Miss' Gulf Park campus.

"One of the things that's most pressing is our expansion to the Gulf Coast, opening our location in August of 2027 for those services on our Gulf Park campus," Webster said.

For students who face significant speech and language challenges, that work can be life-changing. As Webster put it while talking to the team before the event began, "miracles happen here every day," and she sees a fitting parallel between the persistence required of her students and the work ethic the athletes they admire must show every day.

The circumstances may be different, but the lesson is the same: Progress often comes through persistence, support and continuing to show up. Thursday gave both sides a chance to see that message reflected back at them.

Southern Miss cheerleaders lead a pep rally to wrap up Black and Gold Day at DuBard. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

After making their way through the classrooms, the Golden Eagles eventually joined DuBard School's students and faculty outside the front of the facility for a pep rally.

There were cheers, more smiles than could be counted and gift bags waiting for the Southern Miss visitors before everyone went their separate ways.

Anderson made sure the Golden Eagles didn't leave without thanking the students and faculty for giving them the opportunity to spend part of their day together, and then, there was only one proper way to finish.

"Southern Miss!" Anderson yelled.

"To The Top!" everyone answered.

DuBard students gather out front to give the Southern Miss football team a spirited send-off on Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

Football season will bring plenty of memorable moments. There will be packed Saturdays, touchdowns, "Nasty Bunch" chants and thousands of people watching everything the Golden Eagles do inside Renasant Stadium, better known as "The Rock."

But Thursday morning offered a reminder of another kind of impact.

Sometimes the people watching most closely are the little ones standing only a few feet away, clutching a freshly signed football, wearing a No. 1 jersey, holding a drawing they just gave to a player or proudly telling everyone they just made a very important new best friend.

If Dalton gets his wish, some of those same faces will be back in the stands this fall, starting with Saturday's season opener against Alcorn State, cheering on the Golden Eagles who took a few hours to cheer them on first.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, Seymour did eventually show up, much to the delight of the kids who had been asking for him all morning.

Excited DuBard students run to hug Southern Miss mascot Seymour at Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

DuBard students could hardly contain their excitement when Southern Miss mascot Seymour showed up to Black and Gold Day. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School

Southern Miss mascot Seymour poses with DuBard students and faculty. | Jenn Hudson, DuBard School