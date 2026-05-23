Magic in Montgomery: Drey Barrett Walk-Off Grand Slam Caps Off Improbable USM Win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – After a long day filled with numerous weather delays that made it seem like a game might not be played at all, Friday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium is one that Southern Miss fans will never forget, as the No. 8 Golden Eagles erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to capture an improbable comeback win against the Troy Trojans, 7-6.

After entering the bottom of the ninth inning down 6-2, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases and got one run in off a walk to make it 6-3. What happened next will forever go down in Southern Miss baseball lore.

Drey Barrett Grand Slams the Door on Troy

Bottom of the 9th, 2 outs, down by 3, down to your final strike … GRAND SLAM‼️



Every baseball kid’s dream in the backyard growing up. @SouthernMissBSB's Drey Barrett just lived it 👏 pic.twitter.com/3bcrRyM6F0 — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2026

With the bases still loaded, and Southern Miss having two outs and being down to its last strike, sophomore third baseman Drey Barrett sent an absolute nuke over the left field wall and past the train tracks for an emphatic grand slam to give his team a 7-6 win over Troy. Barrett went 3-for-4 at the plate and accounted for six of the Golden Eagles' seven runs.

"It's gotta be No. 1, right?" Barrett said when asked where this homer ranked among all the others he's hit at Southern Miss so far in his career. "That was an incredible experience, especially being from 20 minutes down the road."

Barrett, who likes to keep things loose, said when he stepped to the plate for that game-deciding at-bat, he looked at the Troy catcher and said to him: "This is why we do it, huh?"

"This is the moment that you dream of when you're in the backyard and playing whiffle ball with your little brother ... I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

"Pete Taylor Magic" Travels to Montgomery

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There were some Southern Miss fans who brought little bottles of the old sacred Pete Taylor Park dirt with them to DABOS Park on Friday night, and boy oh boy did that "Pete Taylor Magic" travel well.

The Golden Eagles were staring a disappointing loss directly in the face as they entered the ninth, but this gritty, never-say-die ballclub was able to persevere and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Barrett's late heroics. Head coach Christian Ostrander couldn't be any prouder of this special group of guys, who are now just one win away from a Sun Belt Championship berth.

"Yeah, I don't really know what to say," an excited Coach Oz said following the unbelievable finish to Friday night's game. "Just proud. Proud for the boys, first and foremost, to celebrate that, proud for our program and what we're trying to accomplish, and proud for our fans. I thought they showed out tonight here in a great environment. They helped bring some Pete Taylor Magic to Montgomery."

Other Notes / Stats from the Win

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Although Barrett's walk-off grand slam, which officially tracked at 422 feet, will rightfully get most of the spotlight, he had another massive homer in the sixth to get the Golden Eagles on the board. It was a two-run shot, 443 feet to center field, that nearly hit his own face on the scoreboard. It was truly a night to remember for the Holtville, Alabama native.

Barrett now has nine home runs on the year, and two of them are grand slams within the last seven days.

Eight Golden Eagles registered at least one hit on Friday, and they ended up with a total of 11 hits. Senior first baseman Matthew Russo joined Barrett as the only Golden Eagle to have at least two hits on the night.

Troy got five of its six runs and seven of its 10 hits through the first six innings. However, freshman RHP Teague Broadhead and junior RHP Josh Och came in for the final three innings and held the Trojans to three hits and just one run during that span to keep Southern Miss' chances of a comeback alive. Och got the win and improved to 6-2 on the year.

With the win, which was their 11th in a row, the Golden Eagles improved to 42-14 on the year and advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday. Southern Miss will play the winner of a 9 a.m. CT elimination game between Troy and South Alabama later that afternoon. The original Sun Belt bracket has that second game slated for 12:30 p.m. CT, but stay tuned for updates throughout the day on Saturday, as the length of Troy and South Alabama's game, paired with the constant inclement weather in Montgomery, could change that start time.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM baseball coverage from Montgomery all weekend long.