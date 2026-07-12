MLB Draft Tracker: Where Are Southern Miss Baseball Players Heading?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss baseball program has a rich tradition of excellence, posting 40-win seasons every single year over the past decade. A lot of that has to do with great coaching and having a strong culture, but a program also needs a good collection of overall talent to make that happen.

With the 2026 MLB Draft taking place this weekend, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI is tracking where every Southern Miss player or prospect ends up. Save the link to this article and check back throughout the weekend, as we'll be updating it anytime something Southern Miss baseball-related happens.

Joey Urban Joins Jake Cook in Toronto

Emery Powell

With the 282nd pick in the ninth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected recently graduated Southern Miss senior outfielder Joey Urban. The Jupiter, Florida, native started all 61 games for the Golden Eagles during the 2026 season, batting .320 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.

Urban reunites with former teammate Jake Cook, who was also selected by the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB Draft. Southern Miss has had a center fielder selected in five out of the last six drafts. Cook took to Instagram to express his excitement for joining forces with Urban once again.

Safe to say @jakecook26 is happy to be reuniting with @JoeyUrban14. 😤 pic.twitter.com/caFE7m6SVJ — Southern Miss On SI (@USMonSI) July 12, 2026

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM-related updates in the 2026 MLB Draft.