MLB Draft Tracker: Where Are Southern Miss Baseball Players Heading?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss baseball program has a rich tradition of excellence, posting 40-win seasons every single year over the past decade. A lot of that has to do with great coaching and having a strong culture, but a program also needs a good collection of overall talent to make that happen.
With the 2026 MLB Draft taking place this weekend, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI is tracking where every Southern Miss player or prospect ends up. Save the link to this article and check back throughout the weekend, as we'll be updating it anytime something Southern Miss baseball-related happens.
Joey Urban Joins Jake Cook in Toronto
With the 282nd pick in the ninth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected recently graduated Southern Miss senior outfielder Joey Urban. The Jupiter, Florida, native started all 61 games for the Golden Eagles during the 2026 season, batting .320 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.
Urban reunites with former teammate Jake Cook, who was also selected by the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB Draft. Southern Miss has had a center fielder selected in five out of the last six drafts. Cook took to Instagram to express his excitement for joining forces with Urban once again.
Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM-related updates in the 2026 MLB Draft.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg