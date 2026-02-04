National Signing Day: Southern Miss Signs Talented WR Prospect With 'Great Work Ethic'
Three-star athlete David Aboya, from Milton, Florida, made things official with Southern Miss. The 6-3 all-around athlete had been committed to the Golden Eagles since June 2025, but he officially signed his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Aboya had other Division I offers, including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Louisiana, Army, Navy, Arkansas State, and South Alabama.
Although he was a two-star athlete in high school, Aboya is expected to play wide receiver for the Golden Eagles. Given Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson's offensive track record, and the fact that new offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo has developed a handful of high-level collegiate receivers during his career, Aboya will be in good hands in Hattiesburg. Over the last eight years, Cefalo has had nine receivers gain All-Conference honors while being under his tutelage.
Not only are the Golden Eagles getting a talented football player, but they seem to be getting a great person as well, one who fits the Southern Miss culture Anderson is trying to continue building on. Aboya's high school head coach had nothing but high praise for his former player, and give Southern Miss fans a preview of what they can look forward to.
"David's always got a smile on his face," Milton High head coach Ronnie Douglas told the Pensacola News Journal. "To see that young man with some of the stuff he's been through, to get the recognition he's getting, that's great. He's got a great work ethic. ... He doesn’t like to tap out. He wants to get every rep. That’s different than some young men with that caliber of ability. David’s been a pleasure. He’s been special.”
Now, we'll see if Aboya's "special" talent and attitude will translate to the D1 level. If he puts in the work, he could very well be the next great receiver to come through Southern Miss.