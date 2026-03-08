'Never Say Die' Golden Eagles Down App State, Advance to Sun Belt Semifinals
Against all odds, including playing its third game in three nights at the Pensacola Bay Center, No. 8 seed Southern Miss (19-15) has advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals after taking down No. 4 seed Appalachian State (19-13) on Saturday, 86-73.
Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner has his guys playing their best basketball at the right time of the year, and remarkably enough, it doesn't seem like fatigue is becoming a factor for this team.
Weeks, Hart and Brumfield Carry Scoring Load
After getting off to a slow start in the opening minutes, the Golden Eagles turned up the intensity and took a 44-28 lead into halftime following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior guard Dylan Brumfield. Brumfield had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with 16 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and five assists while playing some outstanding perimeter defense.
App State tried its best to cut into the Southern Miss lead in the second half, but the Golden Eagles kept their foot on the gas and answered every challenge.
Junior forward Tylik Weeks, who has been a superstar all week in Pensacola, nearly had his third straight game with 30 points or more. He finished with 28 points (10-24 FG, 7-8 FT) and two assists in 38 minutes. One of those two assists was an absolute beauty of a lob to senior big man Djahi Binet, who threw down an emphatic dunk that got the Southern Miss bench on its feet with three minutes to go in the game.
Izzy Hart had a spectacular first half, scoring 15 of his 16 points when the Golden Eagles were searching for some offense. He shot 6-9 overall from the floor and 3-5 from deep and collected one steal.
Izay Makes His Presence Felt
Senior big man Tegra Izay was a key reason why the Golden Eagles were able to run away with this game. The 7-footer used every bit of his height and wingspan to make App State uncomfortable around the paint. Izay finished with six points (2-3 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench.
Izay has arguably been playing the best basketball of his career during this end-of-the-season run, and it has also enabled the Golden Eagles to keep their other senior center, Djahi Binet, from playing too many minutes as this "war of attrition" Sun Belt tournament continues.
Eags Never Say Die!
These gritty, never-say-die Golden Eagles have refused to let their season end. Instead of showing signs of fatigue three days into the tournament, they actually seem to be getting stronger and more confident by the day.
If Southern Miss can find a way to get two more wins, it won't just bring home a Sun Belt championship; the Golden Eagles will be preparing for the NCAA tournament, aka March Madness.
Southern Miss will take on No. 1 seed Troy in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals on Sunday at 5 p.m., looking to punch its ticket to the championship game. No matter what happens, you can bet on this Golden Eagles ballclub to keep fighting hard until the very end. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage as the Sun Belt tournament continues.