No. 11 Southern Miss vs. App State: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers and More

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Golden Eagles are eager to get back on the diamond this weekend after a disappointing showing in Starkville on Tuesday. No. 11 Southern Miss (19-6, 3-3) welcomes Appalachian State (12-11, 2-4) to Pete Taylor Park for its third Sun Belt series of the season starting on Friday.

The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back into the win column and push their conference record above .500 with a victory over the Mountaineers this weekend. Although App State is only one game over .500 overall, Southern Miss must respect its opponent and pay attention to detail to avoid an upset this weekend.

Weather Forecast in Hattiesburg

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It's shaping up to be a perfect weekend for baseball in the Hub City. On Friday, weather forecasts call for clear, sunny skies with temperatures in the high-70s/low-80s and a zero percent chance of rain around gametime at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, forecasts call for another clear, sunny day with a zero percent chance of rain, but it will be considerably cooler with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s around gametime at 2 p.m.

And finally, on Sunday, forecasts call for sunny skies with temperatures in the high-60s/low-70s and a zero percent chance of rain when the game begins at 1 p.m. Again, it's looking like it's going to be perfect baseball weather in Hattiesburg this weekend, so come to The Pete and enjoy it if you can.

Pitching Matchup

Camden Sunstrom takes the mound for Southern Miss vs. Nicholls on Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park. | @SouthernMissBSB

Southern Miss will start sophomore LHP Grayden Harris (4-1, 3.34 ERA) on Friday night for the second weekend in a row. Harris will be looking for a big bounce-back performance after getting dinged up a bit by Troy last weekend. The Golden Eagles also announced that sophomore RHP Camden Sunstrom (2-1, 2.22 ERA) will start on Saturday.

As far as the Sunday starter for the Golden Eagles? We'll have to wait and see what head coach Christian Ostrander has in mind, as that spot is currently listed as TBA, but we wouldn't be shocked to see a brand new weekend starter in that slot.

The Mountaineers are expected to start Nick DiRito on Friday and Gage Peterson on Saturday. Although Peterson has been the Saturday guy for the Mountaineers, he's been their best arm this year, posting a 3-0 record in six starts with 47 strikeouts and a 1.35 ERA.

How to Watch

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If you aren't able to attend the games between Southern Miss and App State this weekend, they can be streamed on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more baseball coverage throughout the weekend.