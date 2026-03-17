No. 12 Southern Miss Baseball vs. Nicholls: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups and More
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – No. 12 Southern Miss (16-4) will take on Nicholls (11-11) for the second time this season on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Ballpark in Biloxi. The Golden Eagles will be looking to not only shake off a Sun Belt Conference series loss to Arkansas State over the weekend, but also avenge their March 4th loss to Nicholls at Pete Taylor Park.
The Golden Eagles will look to exorcise some demons on the Gulf Coast, as they've lost three of their last four games against Nicholls.
Tuesday Weather Forecast
A blast of cold weather has hit South Mississippi as we enter "spring break" season. For Tuesday night in Biloxi, current forecasts call for clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s with wind gusts around 10 mph by gametime.
If you're planning on going to the game, be sure to bundle up, because it's going to be a chilly one.
Starting Pitching Matchup
Southern Miss plans to start freshman RHP Dylan Causey for the third time this season. Despite Causey making six appearances so far this season, he's only pitched in five innings total, registering four strikeouts while giving up just three hits and two runs. As has been the case in many of these midweek games, expect Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander to go through several different pitchers on Tuesday night.
Nicholls plans to start junior RHP Dawson Richard Jr., who is 2-0 in his two starts so far this season. In 16.2 innings, Richard has a 3.78 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 14 runs given up.
Can Eags Get Bats Going?
Southern Miss' offense couldn't ever find its groove in Jonesboro, with a .225 batting average for the weekend. The Golden Eagles struck out 29 times and were only 6-of-23 with runners in scoring position. Even last Tuesday, during a big midweek win over in-state foe Ole Miss at The Pete, it took a walk-off single by Tucker Stockman in the bottom of the ninth to win 2-1.
So, can the Golden Eagles finally break out of their offensive slump and have a big game against a team that has had their number over the last few years? We'll see, but there are certain players, like senior first baseman Matthew Russo, who are well overdue for a breakout performance.
How to Watch, Attend
Fans can watch Tuesday night's game between Southern Miss and Nicholls on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. If you're looking to make the drive to Biloxi and want to purchase tickets to attend the game in person, you can buy tickets here.