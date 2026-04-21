No. 18 Southern Miss Looks to Continue 'Reliable Baseball' vs. Tulane

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss is feeling pretty good coming off a much-needed weekend sweep of Texas State. The Golden Eagles shut down the Bobcats with several great performances on the mound and evenly distributed hitting. With the Sun Belt series sweep, Southern Miss rose in the national rankings across the board, including coming in at No. 18 in the D1Baseball rankings.

Although this past weekend was a sigh of relief for a team that had been in a bit of a funk for the month prior, there's no time to get too comfortable, as the Golden Eagles (28-12) welcome Tulane (21-20) to Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night for the final home midweek game of the season.

Eags Trying to "Capture Momentum"

Josh House

"We needed that. We needed to create some momentum, instead of winning one, losing one, winning one, losing one... all that junk we've been doing," head coach Christian Ostrander said during his weekly SuperTalk Eagle Hour segment on Monday.

As far as Tuesday's game against Tulane goes, the message is simple. Coach Oz says his guys need to continue playing "reliable baseball" like we saw over the weekend against Texas State.

"Let's get some momentum, let's try to capture it. It's not easy. Tomorrow's a new day. Tulane's gonna come and try really hard to win the game, just like we're gonna try to win. You just gotta go out there and continue to play reliable baseball. If each guy is reliable and does their job, then we'll have a shot, and that's all you can ask for."

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Josh House

The Golden Eagles will take on Tulane at 6 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night. Sophomore RHP Cole Richardson will get his first career start for the Golden Eagles against the Green Wave. In seven appearances this season, Richardson has a 2.84 ERA with seven strikeouts, five hits, and two runs given up. Tulane will be starting junior RHP Jack Brafa, who has a 3.12 ERA and a 3-0 record as a starter this season.

If you can't attend the game, you can watch it on ESPN+ or listen to it on FM 97.7. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage following tonight's game.

Also, be sure to watch/listen to the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcasts series recap of Southern Miss vs. Texas State.