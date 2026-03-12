No. 7 Southern Miss Continues to Show Omaha Potential While Stacking Statement Wins
HATTIESBURG, Miss – With each passing week, No. 7 Southern Miss is earning more national recognition with its impressive play against high-quality competition in the first half of this season.
Despite having the toughest strength of schedule in the country so far, the Golden Eagles have still managed to build a 15-2 record, including a series win over an extremetly talented UC Santa Barbara ballclub, a sweep of Purdue, Oregon State and Baylor in the Round Rock Classic, and three consecutive midweek wins over SEC foes Alabama, Mississippi State and most recently, Ole Miss.
"We know what the blueprint looks like to get (to Omaha)," head coach Christian Ostrander told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI right before this season began.
"Doesn't mean it's easy, doesn't mean it's a given. Doesn't mean just 'cause you're ranked in preseason... none of that stuff matters. ... it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a long haul. But there's nothing more that any of us associated with this program wants than to get Southern Miss back to Omaha."
That dream is starting to look more and more like a real possibility with each passing day.
Eags Walk Off the Rebels
On a warm night at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night, the Golden Eagles won a thriller over Ole Miss in walk-off fashion. Down to its last out and strike, Southern Miss pulled off a 2-1 victory thanks to junior catcher Tucker Stockman's single to centerfield that scored the winning run from second base.
"I was just asking Christ to let me glorify him and take over the moment," Stockman told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI following the big win.
Latest Recap Podcast
On today's episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond, I recap the Golden Eagles' electric win over the Rebels, which came in front of the fifth-largest crowd in Pete Taylor Park history. Although the Southern Miss offense was quiet on Tuesday, that was likely more of a compliment to Ole Miss' pitching staff than it was an indictment of the Golden Eagles' bats.
Next up, Southern Miss will travel to Jonesboro, Ark., to take on Arkansas State to begin Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves may not have the same history or reputation that some of these bigger schools the Golden Eagles have played lately have, but make no mistake about it, Arkansas State is capable of making Southern Miss slip up if not taken seriously this weekend.
