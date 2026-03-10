No. 7 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup and Game Details
HATTIESBURG, Miss – Another big in-state battle is set for Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night as No. 7 Southern Miss (14-2) hosts Ole Miss (15-2) in one of the most anticipated midweek matchups of the season. If it's anything like the Golden Eagles' thrilling 7-6 win over Mississippi State last Tuesday, we should be in for a real treat.
With the Golden Eagles surging in the national rankings and the Rebels eager to grab a marquee road win, fans won't want to miss this one. Here are some game details to know about before things get underway on Tuesday.
Start Time, Weather Forecast
The Golden Eagles will throw the first pitch to Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at The Pete. Although there has been some rain in Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas this week, as of Tuesday night, the latest weather forecast calls for a cloudy but dry night at the ballpark with a zero percent chance of rain.
There will be a decent chance of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, so it appears that Mother Nature didn't want any potential delays for this one. However, this is South Mississippi, so does anyone ever truly know if it will rain or not? Let's keep our fingers crossed.
Pitching Matchup
Junior RHP Thomas Crabtree, who transferred in from Tennessee over the offseason, will be on the bump for Southern Miss on Tuesday night. Despite showing some flashes and giving the Golden Eagles a chance to win with some excellent pitching, Crabtree lost last week's game against Nicholls on Wednesday. The senior has a 4.32 ERA, 15 strikeouts and seven runs given up through 8.1 innings pitched.
Sophomore RHP Taylor Rabe (2-0) will start this game for the Rebels. Through 10.2 innings pitched, Rabe has a 2.53 ERA, 13 strikeouts and eight hits given up. Although Ole Miss is 15-2, the Rebels have gotten 14 of those wins at home. During the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston a few weeks ago, the Rebels went 1-2, including a loss to Baylor, who Southern Miss has already beaten this year.
Tuesday night will be the first true road test for Ole Miss in front of what is sure to be a rowdy and full-capacity crowd at The Pete.
How to Watch
If you aren't attending No. 7 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss in person, you can stream the game on ESPN+.
The Golden Eagles are coming off a weekend sweep of North Alabama, riding a three-game win streak. That, paired with a win over then-No. 4 Mississippi State last Tuesday, helped Southern Miss rise from No. 10 to No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball Top-25 Rankings.
The Rebels are riding a five-game win streak after two midweek wins over Memphis and North Alabama, and a weekend series sweep of Evansville. There should be no shortage of entertainment in this one. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for postgame coverage at The Pete.