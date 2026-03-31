No. 8 Southern Miss vs. Southeastern Louisiana: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, More

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Fresh off a big Sun Belt series win and re-entering the national Top 10 rankings, No. 8 Southern Miss looks to keep its positive momentum going against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park. The Golden Eagles come into tonight's matchup with a 21-7 record, while the Lions are 16-12 after sweeping their weekend series against New Orleans.

The last time Southern Miss faced Southeastern Louisiana was all the way back in the fourth game of the season in Hammond, La., as the Golden Eagles won a pitcher's duel 3-1 after going to the ninth inning tied at 1-1. Here are some things to know before tonight's game at The Pete.

Hattiesburg Weather Forecast

Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The current Hattiesburg weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s at the time of the first pitch at 6 p.m. at The Pete on Tuesday night. Although there's a chance of rain in the early afternoon, the current forecast shows a zero percent chance of rain at game time this evening.

Depending on how cloudy it is and how low the clouds are, it could cause issues for outfielders with fly balls and the stadium lights, as we've seen in the past. It will at least be something to keep an eye on. Otherwise, tonight should be a great night for baseball in the Hub City.

The Golden Eagles are hoping there's a high chance of home-run train horns on Tuesday night after Sunday's 13-4 blowout win over App State.

Starting Pitchers

Josh House

Senior LHP Kros Sivley will be on the bump for Southern Miss on Tuesday night. Despite having 12 appearances, it will be his first start of the season. Sivley, who has been fantastic overall this season, will be looking for some redemption after how his last outing went. During the top of the sixth inning of Saturday's 6-2 loss to App State, Sivley got ambushed by a team that hits extremely well against lefties, giving up three hits and three runs in just one-third of an inning. On the year, Sivley has a 3-1 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.

Southeastern Louisiana will be starting junior RHP Luke Lirette, who is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched so far this season.

How to Watch

Southern Miss Athletics

If you aren't attending The Pete in person tonight, you can still catch the game on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. You can also listen to the game on FM 97.7. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for a recap of the game later tonight.