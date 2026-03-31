No. 8 Southern Miss vs. Southeastern Louisiana: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, More
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Fresh off a big Sun Belt series win and re-entering the national Top 10 rankings, No. 8 Southern Miss looks to keep its positive momentum going against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park. The Golden Eagles come into tonight's matchup with a 21-7 record, while the Lions are 16-12 after sweeping their weekend series against New Orleans.
The last time Southern Miss faced Southeastern Louisiana was all the way back in the fourth game of the season in Hammond, La., as the Golden Eagles won a pitcher's duel 3-1 after going to the ninth inning tied at 1-1. Here are some things to know before tonight's game at The Pete.
Hattiesburg Weather Forecast
The current Hattiesburg weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s at the time of the first pitch at 6 p.m. at The Pete on Tuesday night. Although there's a chance of rain in the early afternoon, the current forecast shows a zero percent chance of rain at game time this evening.
Depending on how cloudy it is and how low the clouds are, it could cause issues for outfielders with fly balls and the stadium lights, as we've seen in the past. It will at least be something to keep an eye on. Otherwise, tonight should be a great night for baseball in the Hub City.
The Golden Eagles are hoping there's a high chance of home-run train horns on Tuesday night after Sunday's 13-4 blowout win over App State.
Starting Pitchers
Senior LHP Kros Sivley will be on the bump for Southern Miss on Tuesday night. Despite having 12 appearances, it will be his first start of the season. Sivley, who has been fantastic overall this season, will be looking for some redemption after how his last outing went. During the top of the sixth inning of Saturday's 6-2 loss to App State, Sivley got ambushed by a team that hits extremely well against lefties, giving up three hits and three runs in just one-third of an inning. On the year, Sivley has a 3-1 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.
Southeastern Louisiana will be starting junior RHP Luke Lirette, who is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched so far this season.
How to Watch
If you aren't attending The Pete in person tonight, you can still catch the game on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. You can also listen to the game on FM 97.7. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for a recap of the game later tonight.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg