Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco: Southern Miss ‘Does Everything a Power 4 Program Does’
The Southern Miss baseball program prides itself on its tradition of excellence, both on and off the diamond, and its consistency over the years has earned it more national attention and the respect of its rivals.
In The Athletic's preseason coaches forum, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco gave Southern Miss a lot of praise, even going as far as to say the program resembles a Power 4 team.
"They certainly have gotten a lot more publicity in the last maybe five years, but people probably nationally don’t talk enough about Southern Miss — just how consistently good they are," Bianco said.
"And it’s almost a backhanded compliment to say for a mid-major, but they don’t play like that. They host (Regionals), they do everything that everybody else does from a Power 4 standpoint. But they are probably the best team over maybe the last four or five years that hasn’t been in Omaha."
Bianco's ballclub has played a part in Southern Miss not being able to get over the hump, as it won the Hattiesburg Super Regional 2-0 en route to a national championship in 2022.
Although talent and depth play a big part in teams making it to Omaha for the College World Series, a pinch of luck is also needed, because at the end of the day, only eight teams in the country can make it that far. Bianco knows that better than anyone, because there were times during that 2022 season where many thought Ole Miss wouldn't even make the postseason, let alone have a chance to win it all.
"Ultimately, you wanna win a national championship, right? You gotta believe that possibility's there, and it certainly is," third-year Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.
"We know what the blueprint looks like to get there. Doesn't mean it's easy, doesn't mean it's a given. ... But there's nothing more any of us associated with this program wants than to get Southern Miss back to Omaha."
Southern Miss has been knocking at the door for the last several years, but has continued to be denied. However, if the program continues to keep knocking year after year, it will keep getting opportunities to do something really special.
Perhaps this will be the year the Golden Eagles decide to break through that door instead of just knocking.