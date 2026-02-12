'Pete Taylor Park Eve': USM Baseball Preview with ESPN+ Announcer Jason Baker
As fans prepare to flood Pete Taylor Park for Southern Miss baseball's season opener against UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon, the voices of Golden Eagles athletics are also fine-tuning things before heading into a time where the basketball and baseball seasons collide with one another. Although it's a busy time, it's also a good time that everyone looks forward to.
"I guess it is 'Pete Taylor Park Eve'," Southern Miss sideline reporter and ESPN+ play-by-play announcer Jason Baker said in his guest appearance on the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast on Thursday. "A lot of excitement. ... It's a little bit daunting for a broadcaster like myself when crossover season arrives, but it's always welcomed. Baseball season is such a joy over at Pete Taylor Park. I can't wait to settle in my chair and be along just two of my great friends, ready to talk Golden Eagle baseball."
In this extensive Southern Miss baseball season preview show, Baker touches on several key Black and Gold topics, including: What makes The Pete so special and different from the other USM sports, third-year head coach Christian Ostrander doing a fantastic job carrying over legendary former head coach Scott Berry’s legacy so far, USM power hitting potentially in for another big year, potential breakout star candidate Ty Long joining the team's leadership council as a sophomore, Ben Higdon replacing former star Carson Paetow in right field, pitching depth, and much more.
Also in this episode, Baker gives some insight into what Golden Eagle fans can expect from a very talented and experienced UCSB ballclub. Given how good the pitchers are on both sides, there's a chance we could see a low-scoring series in Hattiesburg this weekend.
You can listen to the full episode featuring Jason Baker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.