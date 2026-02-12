Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

'Pete Taylor Park Eve': USM Baseball Preview with ESPN+ Announcer Jason Baker

Jason Baker joined the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast on Thursday to talk about all things Southern Miss baseball ahead of this weekend's season opener.

Dalton Trigg

Jun 12, 2022; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss outfielder Carson Paetow (37) bats in the eighth inning against Ole Miss during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Pete Taylor Park.
Jun 12, 2022; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss outfielder Carson Paetow (37) bats in the eighth inning against Ole Miss during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Pete Taylor Park.

As fans prepare to flood Pete Taylor Park for Southern Miss baseball's season opener against UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon, the voices of Golden Eagles athletics are also fine-tuning things before heading into a time where the basketball and baseball seasons collide with one another. Although it's a busy time, it's also a good time that everyone looks forward to.

"I guess it is 'Pete Taylor Park Eve'," Southern Miss sideline reporter and ESPN+ play-by-play announcer Jason Baker said in his guest appearance on the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast on Thursday. "A lot of excitement. ... It's a little bit daunting for a broadcaster like myself when crossover season arrives, but it's always welcomed. Baseball season is such a joy over at Pete Taylor Park. I can't wait to settle in my chair and be along just two of my great friends, ready to talk Golden Eagle baseball."

Fans watch the action during a 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Columbia Lions at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on May 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this extensive Southern Miss baseball season preview show, Baker touches on several key Black and Gold topics, including: What makes The Pete so special and different from the other USM sports, third-year head coach Christian Ostrander doing a fantastic job carrying over legendary former head coach Scott Berry’s legacy so far, USM power hitting potentially in for another big year, potential breakout star candidate Ty Long joining the team's leadership council as a sophomore, Ben Higdon replacing former star Carson Paetow in right field, pitching depth, and much more.

Also in this episode, Baker gives some insight into what Golden Eagle fans can expect from a very talented and experienced UCSB ballclub. Given how good the pitchers are on both sides, there's a chance we could see a low-scoring series in Hattiesburg this weekend.

You can listen to the full episode featuring Jason Baker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Dalton Trigg
Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.