Podcast: Big Things Brewing for No. 8 Southern Miss Baseball as Postseason Nears

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Coming off a road sweep of James Madison, which helped the team jump back into the Top 10 of the national college baseball rankings, No. 8 Southern Miss is feeling good heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Golden Eagles will welcome Georgia Southern to Pete Taylor Park on Thursday, looking to secure a nation-leading 10th 40-win as well as a Sun Belt regular-season championship, if things fall their way.

With an impressive 37-14 (19-8) record and the No. 9-ranked RPI, the Golden Eagles essentially control their own destiny to host a Hattiesburg Regional, and they also have a clearer path to securing a top-8 seed in the NCAA tournament, which would guarantee an opportunity to host Super Regionals as well, if they can make it through the first round.

Nasty Bunch & Beyond Podcast

Dalton Trigg

Today's episode of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast includes a full recap of the Golden Eagles' weekend sweep of James Madison. From a three-run comeback in Game 1 with Colby Allen slamming the door at the end, to Camden Clark dazzling again in a Game 2 blowout, to an extremely balanced offensive performance in another blowout in Game 3–we've got you covered on all of it.

In addition to an ample amount of baseball talk, we also touch on the recent accomplishments of the Southern Miss softball, men's golf, and men's basketball teams. You can watch this latest episode on YouTube or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

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Aside from keeping up with all of our written work here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI or the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcasts, you can also follow all of our accounts on social media for more content. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram and X. Thanks for reading/listening, and as always, stay tuned for more coverage of Southern Miss athletics throughout the week.