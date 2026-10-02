Southern Miss and Troy Turn to Conference Play with Something to Prove

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson expects Southern Miss to have to earn everything it gets Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Troy, which will be aired on ESPN2. On the other sideline, Troy’s Head Coach Gerad Parker sees the conference opener as a major opportunity for his program.

Both coaches are looking for different outcomes as conference play begins on Tuesday night, and both expect the game to come down to the final possession. “I expect it to be 60 minutes of getting after each other,” Coach A said at his Tuesday press conference.

A Physical Test

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Troy Trojans linebacker Keno Jones (15) and safety Joe Lott (29) make the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson's respect for Troy starts with how Parker's team prepares and plays. Reviewing film before last year's meeting, he saw a team that limited mistakes and made opponents work for their opportunities. “They're extremely well coached. I have a tremendous amount of respect,” Anderson said.

He expects Troy's defense to test Southern Miss' communication with pressure, defenders dropping out and movement up front. Coach A said the Golden Eagles did not handle that well in last year's matchup. After protection mistakes disrupted opportunities at Tulane, getting those calls right will be key to this week's preparation.

Coach A also expects a physical running game and a Troy team that competes hard on special teams. “They will run the ball; they have a physical nature about them offensively,” he said.

A National Stage

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Gerad Parker watches the replay board against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy’s Head Coach Gerad Parker called the Southern Miss game “a massive game for us in conference play” and said hosting the matchup on national television gives Troy a chance to showcase more than its football team. “So, it's a huge opportunity for our program, certainly for our university and our athletics program to not only feature our football program, but the university and our other programs as well,” Parker said.

The Tuesday schedule gives both teams extra time to prepare. Coach Blake Anderson said Southern Miss can use it to recover physically and evaluate which offensive and defensive calls best fit the team. “I think it comes at a good time,” Anderson said.

Coach Parker expects the additional time to help Troy heal as well. At the time of his press conference, he had not yet watched any Southern Miss film, focusing on correcting his own team's problems before looking at how to attack the Golden Eagles.

As preparation begins, Parker wants a game plan his players understand well enough to play fast and physical. More time does not mean Troy needs to do more. “I think sometimes you can look at too much tape and try to solve everything and not solve what matters most, and that's what we've got to make sure we do this week,” Parker said.

Finding A Way To Win

Coach Blake Anderson | Josh House

Coach Parker described conference play as a new eight-game schedule. Troy enters the game at 2-2, but he said the team's success from here will depend on handling adversity, staying connected and executing in close games. “This is a one-score game deal. Many of our games, if not all of them, will be one-score game-type situations,” Parker said.

Coach Anderson expects the same kind of challenge throughout the league. Southern Miss showed at Tulane that it could put itself into a solid position to win. This coming Tuesday gives the Golden Eagles another chance to finish it out on the road. “I'm hoping this next week as we go to Troy, we can find a way to finish and get 1-0 in the league,” Coach A said. “I mean, that's where all our focus is, on those guys.”

As we approach Tuesday night’s game, we'll take a closer look at what Southern Miss plans to do to pull off a win and start 1-0 in conference play over the next few days. Keep an eye on the site for more coverage here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI.