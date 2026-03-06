Southern Miss Baseball Star Recognized for Incredible Community Impact
HATTIESBURG, Miss – Southern Miss star first baseman Matthew Russo is an incredibly talented player, but he's also an incredible person with how he serves his community.
On Thursday, Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity announced the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team, including Russo, which is an honor for players who best exemplify the spirit and character of MLB legend Lou Gehrig.
"Off the field, Russo is equally impactful in the community. He plays a central role in Southern Miss Baseball’s outreach programs, including Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine and Pennington’s Night Out, an annual buddy event with the Southeast Mississippi ARC. He also helps organize Trick or Treat at The Pete, welcoming approximately 5,000 children annually to Pete Taylor Park for a night of candy, costumes, and games. Matthew supports incoming Southern Miss freshmen during move-in, easing their transition to campus, and participates in youth baseball camps such as the Father-Son Camp, teaching fundamentals to players of all ages," Phi Delta Theta said in its official announcement.
"Russo extends his mentorship to local schools, including annual visits to the Dubard School for Language Disorders, where he reads to students and encourages their academic and personal growth. His dedication to service reflects a genuine care for others and a commitment to positively impacting the lives of young people."
As Russo finishes out his senior year at Southern Miss, he has set himself up for major success for whatever comes next in life due to his great, positive attitude in everything he does. That kind of good energy is infectious both on and off the baseball field, and it's nice to see "Bull" get some much-deserved recognition for it.
You can watch Russo and the No. 10 Golden Eagles get back to it on Friday, as they play a weekend series with North Alabama at Pete Taylor Park.