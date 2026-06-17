Southern Miss Basketball Player Profile: What to Expect from Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – To say it has been a busy offseason for the Southern Miss men's basketball program would be a major understatement.

Following a valiant run to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals as the No. 8 seed last season, eighth-year head coach Jay Ladner and his staff had to undergo a decent-sized roster retooling with seniors graduating and star guard Tylik Weeks entering the transfer portal, ultimately joining the Memphis Tigers. It wasn't easy, but Southern Miss rebounded well with key signings from the transfer portal and high school this summer.

The Golden Eagles have a lot to be excited about heading into the 2026-27 season, as a good mix of athleticism, speed, strength, toughness and offensive spacing is set to grace Reed Green Coliseum. For our first Southern Miss men's basketball player profile of the summer, we'll be taking a closer look at one of Southern Miss' newest guards, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt.

Gaines-Wyatt By the Numbers

Hampton University Athletics

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Alcorn State, Gaines-Wyatt played his junior year at Hampton University (VA). In 29 games, 23 of which he started, the physical lead guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 26 percent from deep in 26.2 minutes per game. He also averaged 1.6 steals per 100 possessions.

At 6-0 and 186 lbs, Gaines-Wyatt is able to create his own offense one-on-one and get downhill at will. During his junior year, he went to the free-throw line a little more than five times per game–an area of his game that has improved every year since his freshman season at Alcorn State.

Although 3-point shooting isn't the most prevalent part of Gaines-Wyatt's game, he is more than capable of draining some shots from deep when given the opportunity.

Gaines-Wyatt's court vision is an underrated part of his game. He completed a handful of no-look passes and timely lobs to big men while at Hampton University, and he'll have opportunities to do the same in Hattiesburg next season with talented frontcourt guys like Cam Wallace, Max Blank, Noah Boyde and Marcus Overstreet being on the roster. Although he averaged 3.0 assists in a little more than 26 minutes per game, his 6.8 assists per 100 possessions stat tells more of the story when it comes to how good a distributor he is and can be going forward.

Fit with the Eags

Hampton University Athletics

There is no question that Gaines-Wyatt will be a seamless fit for the Golden Eagles heading into the 2026-27 season. Coach Ladner's squad hung its hat on grittiness and toughness last season, and Gaines-Wyatt brings plenty of that with his style of play.

Although Gaines-Wyatt is the only player on the roster under 6-4, he makes up for it with his strength and physicality. He can bump defenders off of him like a bowling ball and finish around the rim with contact. And on the other end of the court, Gaines-Wyatt has improved his defensive rating every single year since he started playing college basketball, which is a testament to how hard he works to play bigger than he is.

We've still got about four months until basketball season officially arrives, but as things currently stand, Gaines-Wyatt is the projected starting point guard for the Golden Eagles and will be a key piece to next season's puzzle.

Gaines-Wyatt is just one of many intriguing additions to this year's ballclub, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI in the coming weeks as we continue to break down the Southern Miss men's basketball roster.