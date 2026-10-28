Southern Miss Freshman Gavin Smith Gives Golden Eagles a Glimpse of the Future at First Base

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss head baseball coach Christian Ostrander, along with his staff, continues to build pipelines in many areas not too far from Hattiesburg. In recent years, Coach Oz has recruited heavily at Vestavia Hills High School, bringing in left-handed pitcher Bruce Littleton and outfielder William Tonsmeire last year. Both of those players could see increased roles in 2027.

This year, the Golden Eagles welcome another promising piece from the Rebels' program: freshman first baseman Gavin Smith. As time went on, it was inevitable that Coach Oz would have to find a future replacement for fan-favorite first baseman Matthew Russo, who graduated. While transfer portal addition Cannon Peery from Grand Canyon University appears to fill that void in the short term, Smith looks like he could be the future at the position.

For this week's baseball player profile on Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI, we take a closer look at Smith's statistics in high school along with what his role may look like in the future.

Smith By The Numbers

@gavinsmith2039

Before stepping foot on campus, Smith spent his senior season in high school dominating 7A Alabama baseball. He carried a .473 batting average with five home runs through 141 plate appearances.

Additionally, he held a .652 on-base percentage, .871 slugging, and 29 runs batted in. After losing a heartbreaking first-round matchup against Bob Jones High School, Smith was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A First-Team All-State.

Smith is just one of the many talented freshmen Southern Miss has brought in for 2027. In fact, Coach Oz thinks it could be the best freshman class the program has ever had, top to bottom.

"I think we got some really good pieces and just a tremendous freshman class," Ostrander said earlier this month. "I'll say it. I think it's the best in... I've been here 10 years now, and it's, I think, the best one that I've seen from top to bottom, pitching and offense."

What Will Smith's Role Be in 2027?

Southern Miss freshmen Gavin Smith (29) and Bankston Walters (33) during a fall scrimmage. | Russ Cloy Photography

Barring a surprising change, expect Peery to be the everyday first baseman, at least to start the season. With that being said, Smith has looked impressive throughout the fall scrimmages. Standing 6-1 and weighing 238 pounds, Smith's frame can be intimidating from the left-handed side of the batter's box.

Will Coach Oz elect to use 2027 as merely a developmental year for the freshman first baseman, or will Smith find a way into the lineup, perhaps in the designated hitter spot, as the season progresses? With fall scrimmages coming to a close this week, it'll be very interesting to see how the roster is viewed by the coaching staff going forward.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles baseball coverage in the coming weeks.