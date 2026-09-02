Southern Miss Freshman Shaun Cover is Bringing a Versatile Skillset to Pete Taylor Park

In the past two recruitment classes, Southern Miss head baseball coach Christian Ostrander has established a true pipeline in Arkansas. After signing Northpoint Christian High School RHP Kevin Landry Farr (9 appearances, 3.68 ERA, 7.1 innings pitched, and 9 strikeouts in his freshman campaign) last offseason, Ostrander signed two more talented players from Conway High School: LHP/IF London Stewart and, the subject of today's Southern Miss baseball player profile, UTL Shaun Cover.

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Cover brings a lot of flexibility to a Golden Eagles roster that's primed for a legitimate run at the Men's College World Series. Cover was named the 2026 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year and Prep Baseball Arkansas Player of the Year. For this week's baseball player profile on Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, we take a closer look at Cover's path to Hattiesburg along with what he brings to the table.

Cover By The Numbers

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In his final year at Conway, Cover dominated Arkansas 6A baseball. According to Conway Baseball, he finished with a .500 batting average, .642 on-base percentage, 31 runs batted in, and 8 home runs. Perfect Game had him ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Arkansas and the No. 376 prospect in the country for the Class of 2026.

After falling short in the semifinal round of the 2026 Centennial Bank State Baseball Tournament against Bryant High School, Cover was named to the 6A all-state team. Additionally, he was awarded a first-team All-Central Conference selection.

Cover truly left his mark on the Conway program, as he's the current career record holder for the following statistics: batting average (.466), hits (163), on base percentage (.526), total bases (288), extra base hits (73), doubles (37), plate appearances (430), at bats (350), and home runs (24). Quickly, he has solidified himself as one of the all-time greats to come out of the Wampus Cats' program.

Shaun Cover: Mr. Utility Man?

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Even as a true freshman, talent will always find its way onto the field. While it's evident that Cover possesses the talent to perform at a high level in collegiate baseball, another aspect of his game is intriguing: his ability to play multiple positions.

While he primarily played shortstop and catcher throughout his senior season at Conway, he can also play in the infield or even on the mound, if needed. For a team searching for its first trip to Omaha since 2009, depth is very important to the plan that Ostrander and his staff must construct. Keep a close eye out for Cover throughout the fall. If he carries his momentum from high school to fall ball, do not be surprised if Coach Oz elects to give him playing time early in his career. And to be completely honest, that could be the case for a handful of these talented freshmen coming in for the 2027 season.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles baseball coverage in the coming weeks.